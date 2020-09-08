Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Breastfeeding Accessories market.

Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on Breastfeeding Accessories Market 2019-2029. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Breastfeeding Accessories market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

Get Sample Copy of this Report @ Breastfeeding Accessories Market Research Report – Forecast to 2029 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Abstract, Snapshot, Market Analysis & Market Definition: Breastfeeding Accessories Market

Industry / Sector Trends

Breastfeeding Accessories Market size was valued over USD 777.5 million in 2018 and is expected to witness 11% CAGR from 2019 to 2025.

U.S. breastfeeding accessories market, by product, 2018 & 2025 (USD Million)

Increasing awareness regarding importance of breastfeeding coupled with rising breastfeeding rates will drive the market growth over the forecast timeframe. Spurring number of working mothers will propel business expansion. Working mothers rely on usage of technology solutions such as breast pumps for breast milk collection owing to busier schedules and haste to rejoin work post maternity.

Adoption and implementation of policies such as the International Code of Marketing of Breastmilk Substitutes which forbids the promotion of various breast milk substitutes will boost market growth. Approximately 135 countries across the globe have incorporated some provisions of this code.

Presence of favorable reimbursement scenario for breast pumps has fostered the usage of accessories market across the regions. The demand for breastfeeding accessories such as breast milk storage bags and cleaning products will escalate over the coming years.

Aggressive marketing campaigns undertaken by milk formula manufacturers has increased the adoption of breast milk substitutes, such as infant formulas. Growing acceptance of breast milk substitutes among new mothers should impede industry growth. Furthermore, high cost incurred due to frequent replacement and repurchase of breastfeeding accessories will restrain business growth.

Market Segmentation, Outlook & Regional Insights: Breastfeeding Accessories Market

Breastfeeding Accessories Market, By Product

Germany breastfeeding accessories market share, by product, 2018

Breast milk bottles market dominated the global breastfeeding accessories market and was valued around USD 174.8 million in the year 2018. Breast milk bottles market is expected to witness considerable growth over the forecast years. Compatibility of bottles with breast pumps as well as for feeding purpose and the ease of milk storage should boost industry demand.

Sore nipple cream market will grow at 11.4% due to growing number of new mother population experiencing nipple soreness and tenderness. Ability of sore nipple cream to soothe and protect soared nipples coupled with improved healing should boost product usage.

Nipple shields will witness lucrative growth at 10.4% due to its ability to provide improved latch-on if the mother has flat or inverted nipples. It protects sore or damaged nipples and assist infant feeding through mothers breast. Nipple shields also help in overcoming latch-on problems due to engorgement.

Breastfeeding Accessories Market, By Region

Europe breastfeeding accessories market, by country, 2025 (USD Million)

U.S. dominated the North America breastfeeding accessories market and was valued around USD 303.1 million in the year 2018. Increasing breastfeeding rates will serve to be a high impact rendering factor for business growth. Increasing number of live births at hospitals assists mothers in initiating and continuing breastfeeding rates. Growing technology adoption such as breast pumps for breast milk collection owing to hectic work schedules and lack of mandated paid maternity leaves will fuel market growth. Encouragement and support provided to breastfeeding mothers through breastfeeding advocacy groups and lactation consultants will further augment the market expansion.

Russia market is slated to exhibit lucrative growth at 11.7% during the forecast timeframe. Presence of breastfeeding culture with high lactation initiation rates will boost breastfeeding accessories demand. Increasing professional support for breastfeeding along with breastfeeding friendly legislations will further propel market growth.

Brazil market is anticipated to witness rapid growth at 9.6% over the forecast period. Increasing promotion of breastfeeding coupled with rising breastfeeding rates will drive future market growth. Presence of extensive human milk bank network will boost industry expansion.

Key Players, Recent Developments & Sector Viewpoints: Breastfeeding Accessories Market

Some of the prominent industry players include Medela, Pigeon Corporation, Ardo Medical, Ameda, Koninklijke Philips, NUK USA, Bailey Medical, Linco Baby Merchandise Works, Whittlestone, Hygeia Health, Buttner-Frank, Mayborn Group, Acute Ideas, and KaWeCo. The industry participants resort to strategic initiatives such as acquisitions and new product developments to strengthen their footholds in the market. For instance, in 2016 Lansinoh Laboratories (Pigeon Corporation) launched Lansinoh Ultimate Protection Nursing Pads.

Breastfeeding Accessories Industry Viewpoint

Breastfeeding accessories market is undergoing rapid development owing to the rising awareness pertaining to the benefits of breastfeeding, consequential rise in breastfeeding rates along with growing adoption of technology for breast milk collection. The industry players focus on providing lactating mothers with enhanced comfort, convenience and ease during the lactation process through the use of breastfeeding accessories. The accessories also enable the mother to better express their milk and store it for use during a later point in time. Technological advancements along with new product development will aid industry expansion. Presence of large unmet needs along with growing per capita incomes levels in Asia Pacific, Middle East and African countries will present lucrative future growth opportunities

Key Insights Covered: Exhaustive Breastfeeding Accessories Market

1. Market size (sales, revenue and growth rate) of Breastfeeding Accessories industry.

2. Global major manufacturers” operating situation (sales, revenue, growth rate and gross margin) of Breastfeeding Accessories industry.

3. SWOT analysis, New Project Investment Feasibility Analysis, Upstream raw materials and manufacturing equipment & Industry chain analysis of Breastfeeding Accessories industry.

4. Market size (sales, revenue) forecast by regions and countries from 2019 to 2025 of Breastfeeding Accessories industry.

Research Methodology: Breastfeeding Accessories Market

Data collection and base year analysis is done using data collection modules with large sample sizes. The market data is analyzed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models. Also market share analysis and key trend analysis are the major success factors in the market report. To know more please Request a Sample Report.

Demand Side Primary Contributors: OEMs, Industrial Professionals, Researches, Suppliers and Distributors, Group Purchasing Organizations, Associations, Insurers, Universities, Technological Writers, Scientists, Promoters, Investors among others.

OEMs, Industrial Professionals, Researches, Suppliers and Distributors, Group Purchasing Organizations, Associations, Insurers, Universities, Technological Writers, Scientists, Promoters, Investors among others. Supply Side Primary Contributors: Product Managers, Marketing Managers, C-Level Executives, Distributors, Market Intelligence, Regulatory Affairs Managers among others.

Looking for more? Check out our repository for all available reports on Breastfeeding Accessories in related sectors.

Quick Read Table of Contents of this Report @ Breastfeeding Accessories Market Research Report – Forecast to 2029 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Contacts

Trusted Business Insights

Shelly Arnold

Media & Marketing Executive

Email Me For Any Clarifications

Connect on LinkedIn

Click to follow Trusted Business Insights LinkedIn for Market Data and Updates.

US: +1 646 568 9797

UK: +44 330 808 0580