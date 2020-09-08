Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Surgical Robots market.

Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on Surgical Robots Market 2019-2029. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Surgical Robots market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

Get Sample Copy of this Report @ Surgical Robots Market Research Report – Forecast to 2029 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Abstract, Snapshot, Market Analysis & Market Definition: Surgical Robots Market

Industry / Sector Trends

Surgical Robots Market Size was valued at USD 5.5 billion in 2018 and is expected to witness 24.4% CAGR from 2019 to 2025.

U.S. Surgical Robots Market Size, By Component, 2018 & 2025 (USD Million)

Technological advancements in surgical robots have positively influenced surgical robots market growth during forecast timeframe. Companies such as Intuitive Surgical and Stryker have introduced surgical robots that offer distinguishable performance during the surgeries by reducing complications. Recently developed robots allows doctors and surgeons to perform complex procedures with high flexibility and precision. Surgical robotic arms provides commendable control over operations that boosts its adoption amongst doctors. Among the available surgical robots, Da Vinci is most preferred during minimally invasive surgeries. Thus, availability of such technologically advanced surgical robots proves beneficial for the industry growth.

Favourable regulatory scenario in developed economies that promotes development in surgical robots propels the industry growth. Regulations imposed by the regional authorities ensure superior quality of the surgical robots being manufactured and marketed. For instance, in the U.S., FDA minutely scrutinizes surgical robots manufacturing activities. Additionally, it also frames several regulations to minimize defects in the surgical robots and reduce the number of post sales product recalls. This scenario proves beneficial for the industry growth as the regulations enforced by the authorities favour advances in the surgical robots as well as maintain its quality. High cost associated with the surgical robots may hamper its adoption thereby, adversely impacting industry growth in developing and underdeveloped regions.

Market Segmentation, Outlook & Regional Insights: Surgical Robots Market

Surgical Robots Market, By Component

Robot systems segment was valued around USD 2 billion in 2018 owing to its growing demand in hospitals that offer surgical procedures for complicated conditions. Also, high preference for minimally invasive surgery has positively impacted the demand for robot systems. Recently developed surgical robots allow surgeons to have unprecedented control in minimally invasive surgeries and also reduces the surgical errors that enhance segmental growth.

Instruments and accessories segment is expected to witness 24.1% growth throughout the analysis timeframe owing to its high replacement rate. Instrument and accessories have low price as compared to the robot systems. Also, frequent wear and tear of the instruments and accessories increases the requirement for continuous replacement that stimulates the segment growth.

Surgical Robots Market, By Application

Neurosurgery segment accounted for significant revenue share of over 12% in 2018 and is estimated to experience robust growth over the analysis timeframe. Segment growth is attributed to increasing prevalence of neurological dysfunction, stroke and brain aneurysm across the globe. Utilization of robotic operating systems to improve precision, control and dexterity of surgical procedure to offer patients with higher quality of operating interventions will further spur segment revenue.

Orthopaedic segment will grow at 24.6% throughout the forecast period. Considerable segmental growth can be associated with massive usage of surgical robots in knee replacement surgeries. According to Wolters Kluwer Journal, in the U.S. around 700,000 knee procedures are performed annually and majority of them are performed utilizing a surgical robot that proves beneficial for the segment growth.

Germany Surgical Robots Market Size, By Application, 2018 (USD Million)

Surgical Robots Market, By End-user

Hospital segment was valued at around USD 3.5 billion in 2018 and considerable revenue size can be associated with the increasing number of surgical procedures globally. Increase in the prevalence of chronic diseases and trauma cases has surged demand for surgical robots in hospitals that provide surgeries for chronic diseases. Also, reimbursement available for surgical procedures have escalated the patient inflow in hospitals thereby, augmenting the segmental growth.

Ambulatory surgical centres (ASCs) segment will have over 24% growth during forecast timeframe due to the benefits associated with ambulatory surgical procedures. Majority of the surgical procedures performed at ASCs are fairly reimbursed that resolves the affordability issues in patients with lower income levels. Furthermore, reduced length of patient stay in ASCs is one of the important factors that is expected to drive the segmental growth.

Surgical Robots Market, By Region

North America surgical robots market was valued more than USD 2 billion in 2018 and will witness similar trend over the forecast period. Rising prevalence of cancer, cardiovascular, neurovascular, gynaecology and other chronic diseases coupled with high adoption of advanced surgical treatments will drive the regional business growth. Increasing focus of industry players on development of advanced robots to facilitate surgical procedures will positively impact industry growth during the upcoming years.

Europe surgical robots market will witness lucrative 24.1% CAGR over the forecast period owing to increasing adoption of robot-assisted surgical procedures in the region. Initiatives of organizations such as the European Association of Urology, including launch of the EAU Robotic Urology Section (ERUS), a scientific platform for urologists interested in the cutting-edge robotic surgery development will lead to increased adoption of robotic surgeries in urology. Benefits associated with robot-assisted procedures such as fewer complications and shorter hospitalization will further increase its adoption in the foreseeable future.

Asia Pacific Surgical Robots Market Size, By Country, 2025 (USD Million)

Key Players, Recent Developments & Sector Viewpoints: Surgical Robots Market

Few major industry players operating in the surgical robot market includes Hansen Medical, Intuitive Surgical, Medrobotics, MedTech, Mazor Robotics, Renishaw, Smith & Nephew, Stryker and THINK Surgical. Intuitive Surgical currently dominates the industry with major market share coming from its innovative surgical robots. Surgical robot industry experiences intense rivalry as the companies continuously try to introduce innovations in the surgical robots to enhance the success rate of surgeries. Also, for sustaining the market position, the players also implement certain strategic initiatives such as new product launch, mergers and acquisitions. For instance, in 2017, Mazor introduced Mazor X, a surgical assurance platform for spine surgery. Introduction of such new products will foster companys growth.

Surgical Robots Industry Viewpoint

Surgical robots industry can be traced back to 1980s that witnessed the introduction robots assisting in appendicectomy and cholecystectomy. Initially, surgeons were reluctant to adopt robots for minimally invasive procedures. However, as the surgeons got acquainted with the benefits associated with the surgical robots, its preference increased gradually. Currently available surgical robots impart the liberty of visualizing tissues in open surgery that reduces the error rate. Additionally, robots are user friendly and provide maximum flexibility. Due to immense reliability possesses by surgical robots, surgeons rely on it during minimally invasive procedures having enormous complications. Introduction of such robots have drastically reduced the mortality rates proving beneficial for the industry growth. Though usage of surgical robots is high in developed countries, its high cost creates demand supply gap. Higher cost of surgical robots limits its adoption due to budgetary constraints. But, as the market revolutionised, cost of surgical robots has considerably reduced. Leading players will find ample opportunities in the U.S. market that has well-developed healthcare infrastructure. In contrast, Europe relies on public healthcare facilities that may prove to be an obstacle for robotic companies as the adoption of expensive surgical robots may be hampered due to low budget issues. Despite these issues, Europe market still has gathered enormous share due to presence of local players that have strong foothold.

Key Insights Covered: Exhaustive Surgical Robots Market

1. Market size (sales, revenue and growth rate) of Surgical Robots industry.

2. Global major manufacturers’ operating situation (sales, revenue, growth rate and gross margin) of Surgical Robots industry.

3. SWOT analysis, New Project Investment Feasibility Analysis, Upstream raw materials and manufacturing equipment & Industry chain analysis of Surgical Robots industry.

4. Market size (sales, revenue) forecast by regions and countries from 2019 to 2025 of Surgical Robots industry.

Research Methodology: Surgical Robots Market

Data collection and base year analysis is done using data collection modules with large sample sizes. The market data is analyzed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models. Also market share analysis and key trend analysis are the major success factors in the market report. To know more please Request a Sample Report.

Demand Side Primary Contributors: OEMs, Industrial Professionals, Researches, Suppliers and Distributors, Group Purchasing Organizations, Associations, Insurers, Universities, Technological Writers, Scientists, Promoters, Investors among others.

OEMs, Industrial Professionals, Researches, Suppliers and Distributors, Group Purchasing Organizations, Associations, Insurers, Universities, Technological Writers, Scientists, Promoters, Investors among others. Supply Side Primary Contributors: Product Managers, Marketing Managers, C-Level Executives, Distributors, Market Intelligence, Regulatory Affairs Managers among others.

Looking for more? Check out our repository for all available reports on Surgical Robots in related sectors.

Quick Read Table of Contents of this Report @ Surgical Robots Market Research Report – Forecast to 2029 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Contacts

Trusted Business Insights

Shelly Arnold

Media & Marketing Executive

Email Me For Any Clarifications

Connect on LinkedIn

Click to follow Trusted Business Insights LinkedIn for Market Data and Updates.

US: +1 646 568 9797

UK: +44 330 808 0580