Automotive Brake Pads Market

Industry / Sector Trends

Automotive Brake Pads Market size valued at over USD 7.5 billion in 2018 and is set to witness over 6% CAGR from 2019 to 2025.

U.S.

Automotive Brake Pads Market

Automotive Brake Pads Market, By Material, 2018 & 2025, (USD Million)

Rising installation of disc brakes in automobiles for superior braking efficiency will drive the automotive brake pads market growth over the forecast period. The system requires less effort for controlling vehicle speed and generates less heat as compared to drum brakes. Low heat generation reduces the wear and tear that increases service life. Moreover, reduced sound and vibrations will further propel the product demand.

Increasing vehicle production across the globe will escalate the automotive brake pads market size. According to International Organization of Motor Vehicle Manufacturers (OICA), in 2017, the overall vehicle production rose to over 97 million with an increase of over 2.5% as compared to 2016. Automotive industry participants are equipping the vehicles with disc brakes for superior vehicle safety. In September 2018, Royal Enfield launched 650 twins in the U.S. with disc brake as standard feature.

Ongoing government initiatives for stopping distance will induce significant growth potential in the automotive brake pads market size. In August 2013, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) reduced the required stopping distance for heavy duty vehicles by 30%. Further the regulation mandates the braking test at multiple speed. Decreasing minimum stopping requirement in light and heavy commercial vehicles will boost the industry demand.

Technological upgradation for development of lightweight and environment friendly braking system will propel the automotive brake pads market size. Pad manufacturers are engaged in developing products with advanced friction material for superior vehicle control. For instance, in April 2018, Wilwood Engineering, Inc introduced BP-30 compound smart pads for racing and performance vehicles offering fade resistance, high friction and low wear.

Stringent government regulations for pad manufacturing and raw material will limit the automotive brake pads market growth. For instance, in September 2010, the California Department of Toxic Substance Control introduced senate bill (SB) 346 prohibiting the use of products manufactured using material including copper and other toxic substances. Further, in 2014, the law prohibited the use of specific heavy metals and asbestos to reduce environmental pollution.

Increasing raw material prices will hinder the automotive brake pads market proliferation. Limited operating temperature range and its compatibility with high performance vehicles will further restrict product demand. However, continuous advancements in braking systems and its development organic fibres to meet emission regulations will positively influence the industry size over the forecast period.

Automotive Brake Pads Market, By Vehicle

China Automotive Brake Pads Market, By Vehicle, 2018, (USD Million)

PCV holds a substantial share in the automotive brake pads market size owing to its installation for stable performance at higher speed. High-end car manufacturers are implementing sensor enabled products due to self-adjusting features and easy inspection offered by the system. Further, rising passenger car sales across the globe will influence the product demand. According to OICA, in 2017, in China, passenger car sales increased by around 4% as compared with 2016.

Heavy commercial vehicles will witness substantial growth over the projected timeline owing to proliferating construction and logistics industry. The vehicles require efficient braking system as these operate with heavy load at high speeds. Continuous expansion of public and private transportation in emerging nations to ensure sustainable development will support industry growth. Commercial vehicle manufacturers are implementing disc braking systems to ensure longer service life and low maintenance cost.

Automotive Brake Pads Market, By Material

Ceramic automotive brake pads will register around 4% CAGR over the forecast timeframe owing to consistent performance and high stability in a wide range of temperature. High performance vehicles install ceramic pads as these generate minimum noise, produce less dust and provide quick recovery. Increasing vehicle racing events across the globe is supporting the product demand. Industry participants are introducing innovative products to substitute traditional products. In May 2019, Dynamic Friction Company launched ceramic pads as substitute for low-metallic products.

Semi-metallic automotive brake pads hold substantial share with its ability to provide greater bond and shear strength. Higher thermal threshold due to the presence of 30%-65% of metallic content such as iron and steel will enhance the segment penetration. The products can operate at 200 to 400 degrees hotter temperature than traditional pads without significant friction loss. Further, recent developments such as inclusion of carbon to extend vehicle uptime will propel the industry growth.

Automotive Brake Pads Market, By Sales Channel

OEM holds a significant share in automotive brake pads market size with its installation for required braking efficiency. Automobile industry participants are offering vehicles with eco-friendly products containing organic fibre along with metallic and semi-metallic components. Manufacturers are optimizing the products to offer greater friction and reduced noise to enhance vehicle performance.

Aftermarket will witness substantial growth in the automotive brake pads market size owing to periodic product replacement for ensuring vehicle safety. The products require continuous replacement in racing vehicles. Industry players are providing multiple solutions for commercial and passenger vehicles. Further, implementation of disc braking systems for vehicle operating in wet conditions will support the industry growth.

Automotive Brake Pads Market, By Position

Front automotive brake pads market size will witness momentous growth with its installation to ensure proper braking distance between vehicles. The front braking system provides around 70% braking power to control vehicle movement. Large surface area for improved friction and braking performance along with wide heat capacity range will further drive the product demand in next six years.

Front and rear segment holds significant share in the automotive brake pads market owing to its installation for vehicle stability. Rising private and commercial vehicles fleets is inducing significant growth potential in the industry landscape. Further, stringent vehicle safety norms in countries including the U.S., Germany, France, and Italy for mandatory fitment of ABS in passenger cars.

Automotive Brake Pads Market, By Region

Asia Pacific Automotive Brake Pads Market Size, By Country, 2025, (USD Million)

Asia Pacific holds significant share in the automotive brake pads market size owing to high penetration of two-wheelers. Increasing vehicle adoption with improving economic conditions is driving the product demand. Moreover, presence of major product manufacturers including Sangsin Brake Co Ltd, Hangzhou Henli Friction Material Co and Hitachi Chemical Co Ltd will ensure its dominance over the study timeframe.

Europe will witness significant growth in the automotive brake pads market size owing to high adoption of high-performance vehicles. Government bodies mandating installation of disc brakes is supporting the industry proliferation. In 2013, European commission mandated anti-lock braking system in motorcycles for avoiding fatal accidents and promoting road safety. Further, major automotive industry participants such as BMW, Daimler AG and Volkswagen are equipping vehicles with advanced braking systems to ensure vehicle safety driving the industry growth.

Key Players, Recent Developments & Sector Viewpoints: Automotive Brake Pads Market

Major industry participants in the automotive brake pads market include Robert Bosch Gmbh, Hitachi Chemical Co. Ltd., Allied-Nippon Limited, Akebono Brake Company and Nisshinbo Holdings Inc. Industry participants are engaged in new product launches to gain competitive edge and serve larger consumer base. For instance, in February 2019, Akebono Brake Corporation introduced new Pro-ACT and EURO disc braking kits with electronic sensors to monitor system performance.

Industry Viewpoint

Stringent government regulations pertaining to vehicle braking efficiency are positively influencing the automotive brake pads market growth over the projected timeframe. Regulatory bodies including the Department of Toxic Substance Control (California) and United States Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) govern the product manufacturing and installation. In January 2015, EPA signed an agreement with automotive industry for reducing the usage of copper in braking materials.

Research Methodology: Automotive Brake Pads Market

