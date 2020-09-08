Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Automotive Camera market.

Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on Automotive Camera Market 2019-2029. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Automotive Camera market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

Abstract, Snapshot, Market Analysis & Market Definition: Automotive Camera Market

Industry / Sector Trends

Automotive Camera Market size valued at USD 5.5 billion in 2018 and will grow at a CAGR of 19.5% from 2019 to 2025. The global shipments are expected to reach 300 million units by 2025.

Germany automotive camera market, by type, 2018 & 2025 (USD Million)

The growing concerns regarding vehicle & passenger safety across the globe coupled with the increasing technological advancements in camera-based driver assistant sensors are expected to drive the automotive camera market growth over the forecast timeline. The increasing sales of passenger vehicles owing to the rise in consumer disposable income are further contributing to the industry growth. Several government initiatives regarding passenger safety in economically advanced countries including the U.S. and Canada are surging the adoption of cameras in vehicles. The camera sensors are integrated with vehicles for various applications such as lane & side assist and maintaining a safe distance from other vehicles. Moreover, the increased consumer awareness about ADAS systems is supporting the demand for advanced safety features in passenger vehicles and automotive camera market expansion.

Market Segmentation, Outlook & Regional Insights: Automotive Camera Market

Automotive Camera Market, By Type

The stereo automotive camera market is gaining demand for its vehicle safety features such as Adaptive Cruise Control systems (ACC), Forward Collision Warning systems (FCW), and lane assist systems. Stereo camera is an advanced technology that uses two cameras to capture images, calculating the distance between a camera and an object accurately. These components are used for autonomous driving & collision-sensing applications to improve vehicle safety. Moreover, stereo systems consist of low-cost visible light cameras, offer distance information, and cover the entire field of view. The rapid adoption of these systems in various vehicles is compelling the industry growth.

Automotive Camera Market, By Application

U.S. automotive camera market, by ADAS application, 2018 (USD Million)

The adoption of vehicle vision systems is rapidly increasing in Advanced Driver Assist Systems (ADAS) to provide lane departure assist, emergency braking, and forward-collision warning to drivers. The automatic braking system typically uses cameras and sensors to detect pedestrians crossing the street and applies breaks automatically if a pedestrian is in danger of being hit. Lane departure warning system uses a camera to detect unintentional vehicle lane shifts and alerts drivers to steer vehicles back to the lane. Additionally, vehicle cameras are integrated with ADAS to aid the automatic switching of vehicles headlights in low light conditions. These components have the ability to capture the surrounding images and identify collision threats and inform drivers, driving the automotive camera market demand.

Automotive Camera Market, By Vehicle Type

The rising passenger vehicle production in the emerging Asian economies, including India and China, due to a rise in the middle-class income is expected to drive the automotive camera market growth. According to World Economic Forum, the number of passenger cars is anticipated to reach 2 billion by the end of 2040. The increasing adoption of safety features in passenger cars, such as auto park assist and lane departure warning, is increasing the adoption of these components. The increasing road fatalities are compelling the demand for advanced safety features in all new cars. According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), nearly 37,000 people died in motor vehicle crashes in the U.S. in 2017. The in-cockpit camera system will transmit a warning sound if it detects drowsiness in drivers, which will help to reduce the number of road fatalities significantly. Additionally, various governments across the globe are implementing stringent laws regarding passenger safety, which will further add up to the automotive camera market development.

Automotive Camera Market, By Region

Europe automotive camera industry, by country, 2018 (USD Million)

The Europe automotive camera market will grow at over 21% CAGR from 2019 to 2025 owing to the increasing production of passenger & commercial vehicles in the region. As per the data revealed by the European Automotive Manufacturers Association, new car registrations in the European Union (EU) totaled to 15.2 million in 2017. Additionally, passenger car production in Europe accounted for 24% of the global passenger car production in 2018. The growing production & sales of passenger cars in the region will provide lucrative opportunities to players operating in the automotive camera market. The EU has introduced new regulations such as General Safety Regulation (EC) 661/2009 and the Pedestrian Safety Regulation (EC) 78/2009 and safety standards for car manufacturers to reduce the number of road fatalities. By the end of 2022, a suite of 15 new safety features will become mandatory in the EUs vehicles to protect pedestrians and passengers.

Key Players, Recent Developments & Sector Viewpoints: Automotive Camera Market

The prominent players operating in the automotive camera market include Robert Bosch GmbH, Continental AG, Aptiv PLC, Magna International Inc., Veoneer, Denso Corporation, Mobileye, Valeo, etc. These companies are offering advanced camera systems with high image resolution, wide angle view, and night vision features. For instance, Continental AG developed multifunction mono camera, MFC500, which is integrated with advanced technologies, such as neural network and machine learning, to assist drivers in real-time. The players are also incorporating advanced sensors into the new products to deliver high performance & productivity to passengers. Leading companies in the automotive camera market are entering into strategic mergers & acquisitions with other industry players to develop advanced driving technologies. For instance, in March 2017, Intel Corporation announced the acquisition of Mobileye for nearly USD 15.3 billion to develop the self-driving automobile technology.

Industry Viewpoint

The automotive camera market is highly competitive due to the presence of multiple camera manufacturers, such as Continental AG, Denso Corporation, and Robert Bosch GmbH. The industry is witnessing rapid growth owing to the increased focus on vehicle & driver safety due to the rising numbers of road accidents & injuries. The leading players are adopting partnership & collaboration and new product development strategies to gain a competitive edge over rivals. For instance, in June 2017, Continental AG collaborated with BMW Group, Mobileye for the development of an automated driving system. The car manufacturers are integrating stereo & trifocal cameras in economical vehicles to enhance the driving comfort & safety features over the competitors, attributing to the development of the automotive camera market globally.

Merger and Acquisition News (Automotive Camera Market)

Update 27th June 2020:

Intel buys Moovit transit app for $900 million to help develop robotaxis.

Chipmaker Intel Corp (INTC.O) has bought Israeli public transit app maker Moovit for about $900 million to help it develop self-driving robotaxis that could take to the streets in early 2022. Moovit will remain independent while its technology and the data it collects from more than 800 million users in 102 countries will be integrated into Intels Israel-based autonomous car unit Mobileye. The price paid was nearly twice the $500 million valuation when Moovit last raised money in 2018. Intel owned about 7% of Moovit through a previous equity investment and paid about $840 million in cash to assume full ownership.

Though Moovit had enough cash to sustain itself for about a year, and when the economic impact of the pandemic became evident, it decided to explore an outright sale to Intel.

“Moovit is an acquisition that will fill very critical gaps that we have going forward, Mobileye CEO Amnon Shashua quoted while speaking to Press. The initial goal for Mobileye was to have a small fleet of driverless taxis in countries like Israel, France, and South Korea.

Moovit is popular for helping commuters or tourists find the best way to a destination by showing them bus and train routes, bike paths, and car-pooling options. Once integrated with Mobileye, the app will be a platform to order the robotaxis and the real-time data will ensure the vehicles are deployed in high-demand areas.

Intel forecasts robotaxis will be a $160 billion market by 2030.

The decision to buy now, when much of the world economy is at a standstill due to the coronavirus outbreak, stems from Mobileyes ability to more accurately predict when its technology will be ready. MolbilEye has the target of 2022.

Intel, which has a very orderly plan of how the future should unfold. Moovit has raised $133 million from investors including Intel, BMW iVentures, and Sequoia Capital. In 2018 it raised $50 million in an investment round led by Intel Capital.

Key Insights Covered: Exhaustive Automotive Camera Market

1. Market size (sales, revenue and growth rate) of Automotive Camera industry.

2. Global major manufacturers’ operating situation (sales, revenue, growth rate and gross margin) of Automotive Camera industry.

3. SWOT analysis, New Project Investment Feasibility Analysis, Upstream raw materials and manufacturing equipment & Industry chain analysis of Automotive Camera industry.

4. Market size (sales, revenue) forecast by regions and countries from 2019 to 2025 of Automotive Camera industry.

Research Methodology: Automotive Camera Market

Data collection and base year analysis is done using data collection modules with large sample sizes. The market data is analyzed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models. Also market share analysis and key trend analysis are the major success factors in the market report. To know more please Request a Sample Report.

Demand Side Primary Contributors: OEMs, Industrial Professionals, Researches, Suppliers and Distributors, Group Purchasing Organizations, Associations, Insurers, Universities, Technological Writers, Scientists, Promoters, Investors among others.

OEMs, Industrial Professionals, Researches, Suppliers and Distributors, Group Purchasing Organizations, Associations, Insurers, Universities, Technological Writers, Scientists, Promoters, Investors among others. Supply Side Primary Contributors: Product Managers, Marketing Managers, C-Level Executives, Distributors, Market Intelligence, Regulatory Affairs Managers among others.

