Abstract, Snapshot, Market Analysis & Market Definition: Ophthalmic Sutures Market

Industry / Sector Trends

Ophthalmic sutures market size was valued at USD 308.3 million in 2018 and is expected to witness 5.5% CAGR from 2019 to 2025.

U.S. Ophthalmic Sutures Market Size, By Type, 2018 & 2025 (USD Million)

Increasing incidences of eye diseases in developed as well as developing countries will positively impact the ophthalmic sutures market growth in coming years. Demographic shift has led to an increased incidence of various ophthalmic and ocular conditions including age-related macular degeneration, glaucoma, diabetic retinopathy and cataract. According to the American Academy of Ophthalmology, cataracts affect more than 24.4 million people aged 40 years and above in the U.S. alone. Majority of the people suffering from eye diseases opt for surgical procedures to improve their vision that escalates the demand for ophthalmic sutures thereby, augmenting the industry growth.

Technological advancements in ophthalmic sutures should propel industry growth during forecast period. In the last few years, pace of technological advancement in ophthalmic surgeries has increased. Key industry players focus on introducing novel and advanced sutures for several ophthalmic surgeries. For instance, Ethicon, a subsidiary of Johnson & Johnson, developed Coated VICRYL Plus Antibacterial Suture, a synthetic absorbable sterile surgical suture intended for use in general soft tissue approximation and ligation. Availability of sutures with such advanced functionalities will increase its adoption, thereby triggering the industry growth. However, postoperative complications associated with ophthalmic sutures will restrain industry growth to some extent.

Market Segmentation, Outlook & Regional Insights: Ophthalmic Sutures Market

Ophthalmic Sutures Market, By Type

Natural sutures segment was valued over USD 87 million in 2018. Increasing usage of natural sutures for ophthalmic procedures owing to its benefits such as high initial tensile strength, good knot security and ease of handling will enhance the segmental growth. Furthermore, natural sutures reduce chances of surgical site infections that increases its preference amongst the doctors.

Synthetic sutures segment is expected to witness around 5.5% growth throughout the analysis timeframe. Synthetic absorbable sutures are composed of polyamide, polyester and polypropylene that increases their durability. Also, polypropylene sutures have low coefficient of friction and are sufficiently flexible that propels their demand in complicated ophthalmic surgeries.

Ophthalmic Sutures Market, By Absorption

Absorbable sutures segment is projected to grow over 5% from 2019 to 2025. Ability of absorbable sutures to break down harmlessly in the body over a certain period without intervening normal body functioning will increase its demand over coming years. Moreover, as absorbable suture losses tensile strength and dissolves over a period, it eliminates the need of suture removal. Due to aforementioned reasons, absorbable sutures are highly preferred by patients.

Non-absorbable sutures segment was valued around 193 million in 2018. Significant revenue size is associated with growing usage of non-absorbable sutures in ophthalmic surgeries. Non-absorbable sutures remain almost intact once placed in body tissues. On healing of scars, non-absorbable sutures can be removed that will result in reduced post-surgical complications. Aforementioned factors are expected to drive the segmental growth.

Germany Ophthalmic Sutures Market Size, By Absorption, 2018 (USD Million)

Ophthalmic Sutures Market, By Application

Corneal transplantation surgery segment will have over 6% growth throughout the analysis period. Corneal transplantation surgery is preferred by individuals suffering from thinning of cornea, scarring of cornea and Fuchs dystrophy. Moreover, corneal eye disease is the fourth most common cause of blindness. According to the Eye Bank Association of America, in 2018, around 85,411 number of corneas were used in transplantation surgery in the U.S. Hence, increasing number of corneal transplants for treating distortions in cornea will accelerate segment growth.

Cataract surgery segment was valued over USD 118 million in 2018 and considerable revenue size can be associated with increasing prevalence of cataract globally. Cataract reduces the sharpness of vision and is commonly prevalent among the elderly population base. To improve vison elderly people prefer cataract surgery that increase the demand for ophthalmic sutures propelling segment growth.

Ophthalmic Sutures Market, By End-use

Hospitals segment was valued around USD 88 million in 2018 and considerable revenue size can be associated with increasing prevalence of eye disorders such as glaucoma, cataract, retinitis and others. Several hospitals registered under not-for-profit list prove to be a cost-effective option for geriatric population suffering from eye disorders. Such hospitals are granted funds and are equipped with advanced technology-integrated medical devices for cataract and other vision correction procedures. Such factors will escalate the number of hospitalizations for numerous ophthalmic conditions. Moreover, favourable reimbursement scenario for various ophthalmic surgeries performed in hospital settings will foster segment growth.

Ambulatory surgical centers segment will have over 5.5% growth during forecast timeframe due to several benefits associated with it. Segment growth is attributed to individual preference towards ASCs for effective treatment and better patient management. Number of ophthalmic surgeries being performed in ambulatory centers has increased over the period owing to shorter hospital stay. Rising number of people moving towards ASCs for better patient care, significant patient savings and corrective outcomes will favour segment growth.

Ophthalmic Sutures Market, By Region

North America ophthalmic sutures market was valued more than USD 110 million in 2018 and will witness robust growth over the forecast period. Considerable regional market growth can be associated with the increasing number of ophthalmic surgical procedures in North America. Due to an increase in the prevalence of eye diseases, people opt for surgical procedures that should foster the regional market growth in near future.

Asia Pacific ophthalmic sutures market will witness around 6% growth over the forecast period owing to rising elderly population base that suffers from eye diseases such as glaucoma and cataract. Also, diabetic retinopathy is prevalent amongst population residing in developing economies such as India and China. Since, favourable reimbursement is available for these procedures, patients undergo ophthalmic surgical procedures surging the demand for ophthalmic sutures.

Asia Pacific Ophthalmic Sutures Market Size, By Country, 2025 (USD Million)

Key Players, Recent Developments & Sector Viewpoints: Ophthalmic Sutures Market

Key industry players included in the ophthalmic sutures market are Accutome, Asssut Medical, Alcon Inc., Aurolab, B. Braun Melsungen AG, DemeTECH Corporation, FCI Opthalmics, Johnson & Johnson, Mani, Medtronic, Rumex, Surgical Specialties Corporation, Teleflex Incorporated and Unilene. These key industry players implement several strategic initiatives such as mergers and acquisitions to maintain their market share. For instance, in September 2017, Ethicon (Johnson & Johnson) announced the launch of the ProxiSureTM in U.S. ProxiSureTM is an improved laparoscopic suturing device featuring Ethicon endomechanical, curved needle and suture technologies. This move will expand the companys product portfolio.

Ophthalmic Sutures Industry Viewpoint

Ophthalmic sutures industry can be traced back to early 1820s. Initially people utilized naturally available material such as animal tendons and cotton fibres for preparing sutures that were utilized for treating wounds. These sutures proved effective in healing ophthalmic wounds and were adopted on larger scale. Later, as absorption properties of sutures were studied, synthetic sutures with improved quality were introduced. Synthetic sutures possessed high tensile strength and commendable flexibility. Previously available sutures were replaced by synthetic sutures to a greater extent. Currently, key industry players invest heavily on R&D to classify suture material for providing superior quality suture. Ophthalmic sutures industry is still in developing phase and is expected to witness numerous growth opportunities in future with advent of technology.

Key Insights Covered: Exhaustive Ophthalmic Sutures Market

1. Market size (sales, revenue and growth rate) of Ophthalmic Sutures industry.

2. Global major manufacturers’ operating situation (sales, revenue, growth rate and gross margin) of Ophthalmic Sutures industry.

3. SWOT analysis, New Project Investment Feasibility Analysis, Upstream raw materials and manufacturing equipment & Industry chain analysis of Ophthalmic Sutures industry.

4. Market size (sales, revenue) forecast by regions and countries from 2019 to 2025 of Ophthalmic Sutures industry.

Research Methodology: Ophthalmic Sutures Market

Data collection and base year analysis is done using data collection modules with large sample sizes. The market data is analyzed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models. Also market share analysis and key trend analysis are the major success factors in the market report. To know more please Request a Sample Report.

Demand Side Primary Contributors: OEMs, Industrial Professionals, Researches, Suppliers and Distributors, Group Purchasing Organizations, Associations, Insurers, Universities, Technological Writers, Scientists, Promoters, Investors among others.

OEMs, Industrial Professionals, Researches, Suppliers and Distributors, Group Purchasing Organizations, Associations, Insurers, Universities, Technological Writers, Scientists, Promoters, Investors among others. Supply Side Primary Contributors: Product Managers, Marketing Managers, C-Level Executives, Distributors, Market Intelligence, Regulatory Affairs Managers among others.

