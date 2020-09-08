Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Automotive Logistics market.

Abstract, Snapshot, Market Analysis & Market Definition: Automotive Logistics Market

Industry / Sector Trends

Automotive Logistics Market size valued at over USD 115 billion in 2018 and is estimated to exhibit around 5.5% CAGR from 2019 to 2025.

Increasing vehicle registrations in both emerging and developed countries coupled with organized transportation and warehousing activities of automotive parts are accelerating the automotive logistics market share. For instance, in 2016, vehicle parc in Germany rose to 49 billion with an increase of over 1.7% as compared with 2015. Rising investment for development of transportation fleet to provide reduced emission transportation facilities will further provide a positive outlook for the industry size.

Growing prominence of contract logistics offering integrated warehousing and transportation solutions will prominently augment the industry size. Industry participants are providing value added services such as GPS and mobile tracking are aiding the vehicle manufacturers for easily track their components. Moreover, presence of numerous logistics service providers offering flexible and secure solutions is strengthening the automotive logistics market share over the projected timeframe.

Higher demand for vehicles logistics is attributed towards increasing adoption of battery and plug-in electric vehicles. Free trade and special economic zones (SEZ) are offering tax and logistics benefits for electric vehicles, further promoting the automotive logistics market share over the forecast timeframe. Growing awareness for reducing the vehicle emissions levels will prositively influencing the alternative fuel vehicles demand.

Proliferating vehicle production across the globe is primarily contributing towards augmenting the automotive logistics market share. For instance, in 2017, passenger vehicle production in India rose to 3.9 billion with an increase of over 7.71% as compared with 2016. Increasing requirement of automobile manufacturers for decreasing the dwell time in delivery of finished vehicles is further propelling the market size.

Rapid development of supply chain management systems coupled with advanced material planning systems are supporting the automotive planning and production activities. Growing demand for responsive supply chains from just in time and regional freight forwarding operations will further support the automotive logistics market size. OEMs are utilizing various freight forwarding software for enhancing their logistics operations and maximizing their productivity. However, stringent emission regulations defined by regional government authorities and higher initial investment may restrain the business demand.

Market Segmentation, Outlook & Regional Insights: Automotive Logistics Market

Automotive Logistics Market, By Activity

Transportation activity will witness significant growth owing to development of road infrastructure, favourable taxation policies and notable improvement in product delivery time. Moreover, development of autonomous trucks for automotive logistics operations will provide enhanced speed and flexibility of freight flows in the transportation sector. Utilization of connected fleet and digital platforms for transportation is prominently contributing towards automotive logistics market expansion over the forecast timeframe. For instance, in 2017, Ryder incorporated telematics devices for its North American logistics rental fleet to provide enhanced vehicle tracking.

Warehousing activity will foresee substantial growth owing to the improvement in infrastructure for stocking vehicles and auto components. Moreover, growing implementation of environment friendly warehousing solutions and optimized space utilization for storage activities will drive the automotive logistics market over the forecast timeframe.

Automotive Logistics Market, By Service

Inbound logistics holds significant share in the automotive logistics market owing to the proliferating demand for raw materials and auto components from vehicle manufacturers. Surging production of electric vehicles is prominently inducing the demand for lithium-ion batteries and electric motors, further augmenting the segment growth. Moreover, logistics service providers are gaining contracts strengthening their foothold in the market. For instance, in November 2018, Gefco signed a contract with Plastic Omnium for inbound logistics management of automotive plastic components.

Aftermarket logistics will witness significant share owing to the growing demand for automotive accessories, replacement and spare parts. Rising age of vehicle fleet across the globe will provide potential growth prospects for automotive logistics. Shifting preferences towards vehicle improvisation coupled with growing e-commerce platforms will significantly impact automotive logistics market over the forecast timeframe. Moreover, integration of production activities and aftermarket provides greater visibility in supply chain and further leads to cost savings through efficient processes.

Automotive Logistics Market, By Distribution

China Automotive Logistics Industry, By Distribution, 2018, (USD Billion)

Domestic distribution in automotive logistics will hold a significant share owing to increasing intra-continent regional transportation of automotive components. Secure and on time delivery of high-quality automotive parts is prominently inducing the domestic distribution demand. Growing preference of tier 1 and tier 2 suppliers to utilize local freight forwarding services for transportation and inventory management will propel the automotive logistics market size.

International distribution will witness notable growth rate owing to the escalating import and export activities of finished vehicles and automotive products. For instance, in 2018, passenger vehicle imports in U.S. generated USD 178.5 billion accounting 23.1% of the total imports. Moreover, changing foreign exchange rates and import duties will significantly impact the automotive logistics market size over the forecast timeframe.

Automotive Logistics Market, By Region

Europe Automotive Logistics Market Size, By Country, 2025, (USD Billion)

Asia Pacific automotive logistics market is expected to dominate the industry size accounting more than 5.5% CAGR till 2025 owing to the increasing vehicle sales and surging new vehicle registrations. Increasing vehicle production facilities across the region will significantly augment the revenue generation opportunities for automotive logistics providers.

Europe will exhibit significant growth owing to the surging demand for electric vehicles across the region. Increasing transportation of finished vehicles coupled with higher concentration of vehicle manufacturers are escalating the regional share. Moreover, growing investments by vehicle manufacturers in expanding warehousing facilities will drive the industry growth.

Key Players, Recent Developments & Sector Viewpoints: Automotive Logistics Market

The automotive logistics market share is extremely competitive owing to the existence of key players including XPO Logistics Inc., Hellmann, DHL International GmBH, Imperial Logistics, Ryder Systems, GEFCO, CEVA Logistics, Kuehne + Nagel, SCHNELLECKE GROUP AG & CO. KG, and SNCF Group. Key industry players are significantly expanding their reach to major automotive manufacturing participants to enhance their market share. Logistics service providers are maintaining strategic contracts with OEMs for strengthening their foothold in the the market size. In May 2019, BMW Group granted automotive delivery contract to Imperial Logistics for road transportation and management with addition of new routes to ensure just-in-time (JIT) and just-in-sequence (JIS) deliveries.

Industry Viewpoint

Increase in global automotive production has resulted in the development of logistics and supply chain network. Stringent laws, customs duties and regulations have been formulated to develop the logistics services in favour of service provider and vehicle manufacturing companies. Logistics service providers are continuously engaged in providing quality service to their customers in minimal possible cost and secure transportation.

Key Insights Covered: Exhaustive Automotive Logistics Market

1. Market size (sales, revenue and growth rate) of Automotive Logistics industry.

2. Global major manufacturers’ operating situation (sales, revenue, growth rate and gross margin) of Automotive Logistics industry.

3. SWOT analysis, New Project Investment Feasibility Analysis, Upstream raw materials and manufacturing equipment & Industry chain analysis of Automotive Logistics industry.

4. Market size (sales, revenue) forecast by regions and countries from 2019 to 2025 of Automotive Logistics industry.

Research Methodology: Automotive Logistics Market

Data collection and base year analysis is done using data collection modules with large sample sizes. The market data is analyzed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models. Also market share analysis and key trend analysis are the major success factors in the market report. To know more please Request a Sample Report.

Demand Side Primary Contributors: OEMs, Industrial Professionals, Researches, Suppliers and Distributors, Group Purchasing Organizations, Associations, Insurers, Universities, Technological Writers, Scientists, Promoters, Investors among others.

OEMs, Industrial Professionals, Researches, Suppliers and Distributors, Group Purchasing Organizations, Associations, Insurers, Universities, Technological Writers, Scientists, Promoters, Investors among others. Supply Side Primary Contributors: Product Managers, Marketing Managers, C-Level Executives, Distributors, Market Intelligence, Regulatory Affairs Managers among others.

