Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Sports Medicine market.

Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on Sports Medicine Market 2019-2029. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Sports Medicine market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

Get Sample Copy of this Report @ Sports Medicine Market Research Report – Forecast to 2029 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Abstract, Snapshot, Market Analysis & Market Definition: Sports Medicine Market

Industry / Sector Trends

Sports Medicine Market size was valued at over USD 5.9 billion in 2018 and is expected to witness 6.4% CAGR from 2019 to 2025.

U.S.

Market Segmentation, Outlook & Regional Insights: Sports Medicine Market

Sports Medicine Market, By Injury Type, 2018 & 2025 (USD Million)

Increasing cases of sports injuries will drive sports medicines market over the forecast timeframe. As per the National Safety Council (NSC) data, exercise and use of exercise equipment in the U.S. resulted in around 526,000 injuries in the year 2017. Rising number of people choosing sports as career as well as growing trend towards healthy lifestyle will stimulate demand for sports medicine over the coming years.

The growing demand for minimally invasive surgeries, technological advancements in implants and increased R&D activities in field of regenerative medicine will drive sports medicine industry growth. Rise in adoption of computer assisted robotic surgeries and sports medicine products to reduce recovery time, hospital stay as well as faster return to normal activities in case of sport injuries will drive demand for sports medicines.

Rising prevalence of chronic conditions including cardiovascular diseases and obesity and awareness through healthcare campaigns has encouraged people to adopt healthy lifestyle leading to escalated participation in sports activities. According to recent study, more than 30 million children and teens in the U.S. participate in some form of organized sports.

Increasing career opportunities in sports, several efforts undertaken by government and other organizations to reduce burden of chronic diseases and promote healthy lifestyle will positively impact industry growth. Growing awareness about ill-effects of tobacco smoking and alcohol consumption has escalated adoption of healthy lifestyle and participation in physical activities, thereby stimulating demand for sports injury management products. However, dearth of trained healthcare professionals and high cost of sports medicine will hamper industry expansion to a certain extent over the forecast timeframe.

Sports Medicine Market, By Product

Body reconstruction products accounted for majority of market share in 2018 and is estimated to grow by 6.4% over the projected period. Technological advancements in implants along with rising application of arthroscopy, fracture and ligament repair products will attribute to high market share as well as growth of the industry. Nearly 120,000 to 200,000 anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) reconstructions are performed every year in the U.S.

Body support and recovery products accounted for USD 1.5 billion in 2018 and is anticipated to grow significantly over the forecast period. Body support and recovery products include braces and supports, compression clothing, physiotherapy equipment, thermal therapy, electrostimulation and others. Supports, braces and physiotherapy equipment is required pre and post reconstruction procedures. Increasing number of reconstruction procedures will foster segmental growth. Growing adoption of electric stimulation-based techniques for physiotherapy will drive physiotherapy market growth over the forecast period.

Sports Medicine Market, By Injury Type

Knee injuries accounted over 18.5% market share in 2018 and is poised to foresee significant growth over the analysis period. Rise in number of knee injuries coupled with growing demand for minimal invasive surgeries will drive segmental growth. Additionally, increasing adoption of healthy lifestyle including participation in sports activities will stimulate demand for sports medicines over the coming years.

Foot and ankle injuries segment will witness around 6.3% CAGR over the forecast period. Increasing participation of people in sports activities has led to rise in foot and ankle injuries, thereby stimulating demand for sports medicine. According to the American College of Foot and Ankle Surgeons (ACFAS), ankle sprains account for nearly 10% of overall injuries seen in emergency departments.

Germany Sports Medicine Market, By End-use, 2018 (USD Million)

Sports Medicine Market, By End-use

Hospital end-use segment accounted for USD 2.3 billion in 2018 and is projected to follow similar trend over the coming years. Availability of advanced medical equipment, skilled healthcare professionals and growing number of sports injuries are factors attributing to growth of the hospital segment.

Clinics will witness lucrative growth over 6.5% during the forecast period. Rising number of orthopedic clinics coupled with growing preference to orthopedic specialist or sports medicine physician in case of sports injury will drive business growth. Sports medicine physician are specifically trained to care for fitness professionals, athletes, and active individuals suffering from a sports injury. These specialists try to understand the impact of exercise and sports activities on the patients bodies including occurrence of concussions and repetitive motion injuries. Sports medicine physician also works in association with orthopedic surgeon and physical therapist to develop suitable treatment plan for the patient, thereby fueling overall industry growth.

Sports Medicine Market, By Region

The U.S. sports medicine market held more than 30.0% regional share of the global sports medicine industry in 2018. Rising number of sports medical centers, increasing participation of people in sports and physical activity along with growing investment in development of sports medicines will drive the U.S. sports medicine market during the projected timeframe.

India sports medicine market is anticipated to progress at over 6.5% CAGR in the foreseeable years. Growing adoption of orthobiologics to treat sports injuries including ACL tear and others will drive sports injury management products market in the country. Moreover, rising medical tourism and presence of organizations including the Asia Pacific Knee, Arthroscopy and Sports Medicine Society (APKASS), working towards promoting development and usage of sports medicine will positively impact growth of India sports medicine market over the coming years.

Asia Pacific Sports Medicine Market, By Country, 2025 (USD Million)

Key Players, Recent Developments & Sector Viewpoints: Sports Medicine Market

Stryker Corporation, Wright Medical Technology, Tornier N.V., DJO Global, Arthrex, Otto Bock Healthcare, Bauerfeind AG, GE Healthcare, Ossur Corporate, Zimmer Holdings, Smith & Nephew, Breg, Mueller Sports, Medtronic, RTI Surgical, Cramer Products, Performance Health International Limited, KARL STORZ, Johnson & Johnson, CONMED Corporation, Japan MDM, are some the companies functioning in the sports medicine industry. Industry players are adopting various strategies including acquisitions and mergers to expand their product portfolio as well as increase market presence. For instance, In March 2019, Stryker acquired Israel based company named OrthoSpace engaged in developing technology to treat irreparable rotator cuff tears. The acquisition strategy focused towards expanding Strykers product portfolio as well as sustain its leading position in the market.

Sports Medicine Industry Viewpoint

Sports medicine bridges the gap between science, health and exercise. It involves combination of physicians, physical therapists, athletic trainers and sports scientists to provide best possible care for sports injuries and illnesses. With growing price competition and technological advancement in implants, the industry is projected to witness entry of new companies during the forecast period. The growing popularity of sports and healthy lifestyle has enabled hospitals and clinics to open separate sports medicine section in the medical setting. Presently, industry is witnessing aggressive marketing of fitness products and sports injury management services such as advertisement focused towards enhancing womens health by involvement in sports activity. The number of women athletes is increasing at faster pace as compared to men. The 1984 Olympics featured a women marathon, which propelled the growth of women participation in physical activities in the past. Hence, such advertisements will lead to tremendous rise in demand for sports medicines over the foreseeable period resulting in overall industry growth.

Key Insights Covered: Exhaustive Sports Medicine Market

1. Market size (sales, revenue and growth rate) of Sports Medicine industry.

2. Global major manufacturers’ operating situation (sales, revenue, growth rate and gross margin) of Sports Medicine industry.

3. SWOT analysis, New Project Investment Feasibility Analysis, Upstream raw materials and manufacturing equipment & Industry chain analysis of Sports Medicine industry.

4. Market size (sales, revenue) forecast by regions and countries from 2019 to 2025 of Sports Medicine industry.

Research Methodology: Sports Medicine Market

Data collection and base year analysis is done using data collection modules with large sample sizes. The market data is analyzed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models. Also market share analysis and key trend analysis are the major success factors in the market report. To know more please Request a Sample Report.

Demand Side Primary Contributors: OEMs, Industrial Professionals, Researches, Suppliers and Distributors, Group Purchasing Organizations, Associations, Insurers, Universities, Technological Writers, Scientists, Promoters, Investors among others.

OEMs, Industrial Professionals, Researches, Suppliers and Distributors, Group Purchasing Organizations, Associations, Insurers, Universities, Technological Writers, Scientists, Promoters, Investors among others. Supply Side Primary Contributors: Product Managers, Marketing Managers, C-Level Executives, Distributors, Market Intelligence, Regulatory Affairs Managers among others.

Looking for more? Check out our repository for all available reports on Sports Medicine in related sectors.

Quick Read Table of Contents of this Report @ Sports Medicine Market Research Report – Forecast to 2029 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Contacts

Trusted Business Insights

Shelly Arnold

Media & Marketing Executive

Email Me For Any Clarifications

Connect on LinkedIn

Click to follow Trusted Business Insights LinkedIn for Market Data and Updates.

US: +1 646 568 9797

UK: +44 330 808 0580