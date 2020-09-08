Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Inhalation Anesthesia market.

Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on Inhalation Anesthesia Market 2019-2029. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Inhalation Anesthesia market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

Get Sample Copy of this Report @ Inhalation Anesthesia Market Research Report – Forecast to 2029 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Abstract, Snapshot, Market Analysis & Market Definition: Inhalation Anesthesia Market

Industry / Sector Trends

Inhalation Anesthesia Market size was valued at USD 1.3 billion in 2018 and is expected to witness 5.4% CAGR from 2019 to 2025. In addition, the number of 250 ml bottles sold is set to exceed 15,500 units by 2025.

U.S.

Market Segmentation, Outlook & Regional Insights: Inhalation Anesthesia Market

Inhalation Anesthesia Market, By Product, 2018 & 2025 (USD Million)

Surge in number of emergency and trauma cases and growing patient inclination towards ambulatory day care procedures will serve to be positive impact rendering factors augmenting inhalation anesthesia industry growth. Accessibility of universal health insurance coverage to large population base with continuous improvements in healthcare facilities will further offer various growth opportunities. Moreover, benefits of inhalation anesthetics over injectable anesthetics will further stimulate inhalation anesthesia business growth.

Increasing burden of chronic diseases in developing and developed economies will primarily drive the market during the forecast period. Rising incidence of diseases including cardiac disease, neurovascular diseases and other chronic diseases will surge the demand for various surgical procedures. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, more than 730,000 Americans suffer a heart attack each year. Thus, growing demand for inhalation anesthetics during surgeries will favour business growth. However, several adverse effects of anesthetics may impede inhalation anesthesia industry growth over the analysis timeframe.

Inhalation Anesthesia Market, By Product

Desflurane segment held over USD 255 million revenue in 2018 and is projected to grow significantly by 2025. Desflurane is a volatile, non-flammable and non-explosive agent extensively used in maintenance of general anesthesia. Advantages offered by desflurane such as low risk of nephrotoxicity and quick recovery as compared to sevoflurane will foster inhalation anesthesia market growth.

Isoflurane segment held around 5% revenue share in 2018 and is estimated to grow significantly by 2025. Segment growth is attributed to wide adoption of isoflurane owing to its cost-effectiveness in comparison with other anesthetics. Additionally, faster recovery as compared to halothane and minimal risk of fulminant hepatitis will boost inhalation anesthesia business growth during the forecast period.

Inhalation Anesthesia Industry, By Application

Induction inhalation anesthesia market segment accounted for more than USD 250 million in 2018. Induction of anesthesia necessitates higher concentration of drug as compared to the amount required for maintenance, thus increasing the demand for inhalation anesthetics. Such factors upsurge segmental growth over the coming years.

Maintenance segment held substantial revenue share in 2018 and is anticipated to witness more than 5% CAGR over the analysis timeframe. Segment growth is attributed to increasing demand for inhalation anesthetics due to airway safety airway and fast recovery as compared to injectable anesthetics.

Germany Inhalation Anesthesia Industry Size, By Application, 2018 (USD Million)

Inhalation Anesthesia Market, By End-use

Hospitals segment held around 45% revenue share in 2018 and is projected to witness significant growth during the forecast period. The segment growth is mainly attributed to rising demand for various surgical procedures owing to favorable reimbursement policies for surgeries being performed in hospital settings.

Ambulatory surgical centers segment was valued over USD 500 million in 2018 due to growing population preference towards these centers. Several benefits offered by ASCs such as reduced risk of hospital acquired infections, quality treatment at affordable prices and shorter hospital stay will accelerate inhalation anesthesia business growth over the analysis period.

Inhalation Anesthesia Industry, By Region

North America inhalation anesthesia market size is estimated to witness more than 4.5% CAGR over the forecast timeline. Rising prevalence of chronic diseases as a result of unhealthy dietary habits and lifestyle changes will augment business growth. Increasing healthcare expenditure and strong foothold of prominent industry players in the region will spur the market size.

Asia Pacific market was valued around USD 270 million in 2018. Regional growth can be attributed to growing awareness regarding health issues and rising healthcare expenditure in the region. Presence of large patient pool opting for various surgical procedures will accelerate Asia Pacific inhalation anesthesia industry growth.

Asia Pacific Inhalation Anesthesia Market Size, By Country, 2025 (USD Million)

Key Players, Recent Developments & Sector Viewpoints: Inhalation Anesthesia Market

Some of the notable industry players operating in inhalation anesthesia market share include Abbott, Baxter International, Halocarbon Products, Abbvie, Hikma Pharmaceuticals, Mylan, Eisai, Piramal, Lunan Pharmaceutical, Fresenius Kabi, and Jiangsu Hengrui Medicine. The business players implement various inorganic strategies including acquisitions, partnership as well as new product launches to capitalize on market opportunities. For instance, in October 2016, Piramal Enterprises acquired Janssen”s injectable anesthesia and pain management products. This strategy enabled company to expand its critical care business portfolio and broaden existing customer base. Additionally, in May 2016, Julphar, a pharmaceutical manufacturer in the Middle East and Africa entered a partnership to market and distribute Sojourn (Sevoflurane), manufactured by Piramal, in Saudi Arabia. The partnership aimed at enhancing companys business in the Middle East and Africa region and broadening existing customer pool.

Industry Viewpoint

History of inhalation anesthesia can be traced back in 1846, when diethyl ether was first used by William Morton in the U.S. Ether subsisted as a viable agent for several years in the market as it prevented hypoxia and supported respiration & circulation. Later in 1847, James Simpson launched chloroform but had major problems including severe cardiovascular depression and sudden death. Further in 1929, cyclopropane was discovered for usage in various surgeries. However, increasing use of electronic equipment in anesthesia administration necessitated the production of a non-flammable agent. In 1956, halothane was developed by ICI for anesthetic practice. Additionally, introduction of enflurane and isoflurane in 1970 and 1981 respectively further increased the portfolio of inhalational anesthetics. Introduction of novel anesthetics to overcome the drawbacks of existing products will surge the market demand. Focus of business players on introduction of new anesthetic agents will boost the inhalation anesthesia industry growth

Key Insights Covered: Exhaustive Inhalation Anesthesia Market

1. Market size (sales, revenue and growth rate) of Inhalation Anesthesia industry.

2. Global major manufacturers” operating situation (sales, revenue, growth rate and gross margin) of Inhalation Anesthesia industry.

3. SWOT analysis, New Project Investment Feasibility Analysis, Upstream raw materials and manufacturing equipment & Industry chain analysis of Inhalation Anesthesia industry.

4. Market size (sales, revenue) forecast by regions and countries from 2019 to 2025 of Inhalation Anesthesia industry.

Research Methodology: Inhalation Anesthesia Market

Data collection and base year analysis is done using data collection modules with large sample sizes. The market data is analyzed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models. Also market share analysis and key trend analysis are the major success factors in the market report. To know more please Request a Sample Report.

Demand Side Primary Contributors: OEMs, Industrial Professionals, Researches, Suppliers and Distributors, Group Purchasing Organizations, Associations, Insurers, Universities, Technological Writers, Scientists, Promoters, Investors among others.

OEMs, Industrial Professionals, Researches, Suppliers and Distributors, Group Purchasing Organizations, Associations, Insurers, Universities, Technological Writers, Scientists, Promoters, Investors among others. Supply Side Primary Contributors: Product Managers, Marketing Managers, C-Level Executives, Distributors, Market Intelligence, Regulatory Affairs Managers among others.

Looking for more? Check out our repository for all available reports on Inhalation Anesthesia in related sectors.

Quick Read Table of Contents of this Report @ Inhalation Anesthesia Market Research Report – Forecast to 2029 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Contacts

Trusted Business Insights

Shelly Arnold

Media & Marketing Executive

Email Me For Any Clarifications

Connect on LinkedIn

Click to follow Trusted Business Insights LinkedIn for Market Data and Updates.

US: +1 646 568 9797

UK: +44 330 808 0580