Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Personal Care Appliances market.

Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on Personal Care Appliances Market 2019-2029. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Personal Care Appliances market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

Get Sample Copy of this Report @ Personal Care Appliances Market Research Report – Forecast to 2029 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Abstract, Snapshot, Market Analysis & Market Definition: Personal Care Appliances Market

Industry / Sector Trends

Personal Care Appliances Market size valued at USD 20 billion in 2018 and will grow at around 6% CAGR from 2019 to 2025. The global industry shipments are expected to reach 200 million units by 2025.

India personal care appliances market, by product, 2018 & 2025 (USD Million)

The rapidly changing consumer lifestyle, high focus on fulfilling personal needs, and the increasing spending capacity on luxury products are driving the personal care appliances market growth globally. Increased consumer awareness on the benefits of an electrical appliance such as fast speed, efficiency, and convenience over conventional & manual methods are compelling them to purchase various small electric products. The industry offers a variety of products for different personal & professional needs including hair, face, and oral care in all price ranges leading to a high demand in the industry. Additionally, the increasing influence of the beauty industry on the youth population to maintain the overall appearance and personal health is adding up to the product demand across the globe.

A major factor hindering the personal care electrical appliances market is the presence of low-cost and non-electric competitive products used for similar purposes. The non-electric products are available at a comparatively lower cost for hair care & hair removal purposes, attracting the consumers with low purchasing capacities thus restricting them to purchase the electronic options. However, high-efficiency, better performance, and results of electronic products will overcome the competitive threats. The introduction of varied offerings with different price range and features catering to different consumer categories will aid in overcoming the prices issues.

Market Segmentation, Outlook & Regional Insights: Personal Care Appliances Market

Personal Care Appliances Market, By Product

Japan personal care appliances market share, by product

The hair removal products including male & female trimmers and shavers are gaining high popularity due to long-term and efficient hair elimination benefits. These trimming and shaving appliances in the industry are increasingly used by male consumers to maintain the beard & hairstyles on a regular basis. Increasing focus on maintaining beard levels and facial hair influenced by celebrities and styling agents is driving the product demand. Grooming products are gaining demand among all aged male categories owing to the trends toward convenient, fast, and clean facial hair removal. Usage of these electronic products saves extra time spent in the salons and will also allow consumers to carry them anywhere due to their portability, small size, and travel-friendly advantages. Additionally, the availability of a variety of product variations in the retail & online stores depending on the consumer needs is driving the personal care appliances market share.

Personal Care Appliances Market, By Power Supply

Electric products such as hairdryers, stylers, etc., have witnessed a high demand owing to their utilization in personal & professional applications, thus developing the personal care appliances market demand. The electric power supply segment is witnessing the introduction of energy-efficient and low power consuming products to limit the electricity costs. Several governments and energy associations are promoting the usage of low power consuming appliances to save electricity. For instance, under the European Unions Ecodesign Directive, the use of high energy hair cutting, drying, shaving, and massaging products has been banned. Such government initiatives on energy conservation are compelling manufacturers to develop low electricity consuming products, adding up to the industry development. For instance, in July 2018, Ken and Austin Russo announced the launch of their new hair appliance brand, StyleCraft. The brand provides lightweight, low power consuming, and low decimal irons, dryers, etc.

Personal Care Appliances Market, By Sales Channel

U.S. personal care appliances market share, by sales channel

Retail sales channels are rapidly developing in North American and Europe owing to the highly organized physical retail sector in these regions. Departmental stores and shopping malls in the U.S., Germany, the UK, etc., maintain their product portfolios and offer a variety of brands to choose from. These countries are witnessing a high demand for luxury and high-priced products due to the consumer awareness related to its benefits. Retail channels in the Asian economies including India, South Korea, etc., are developing steadily due to limited product availability and price-sensitive customers, limiting the personal care electrical appliances market growth.

Personal Care Appliances Market, By Region

North America personal care appliances market is expanding at a rapid pace due to the early adoption of technically advanced electronic products. The consumers in the U.S. and Canada have high spending capacity and are aware of the benefits of personal care appliances leading to the industry growth prospects. High influence of the evolving fashion industry and technically aware population in the U.S. support the high demand for these products. Additionally, the presence of prominent players and continuous product advancements in North America adds up to the idnustry development. For instance, in July 2016, Philips Sonicare launched its connected power toothbrush in the U.S. The new brush includes location sensors that reveal excessive pressure, missed spots, etc.

Key Players, Recent Developments & Sector Viewpoints: Personal Care Appliances Market

The prominent companies operating in the personal care appliances market include Koninklijke Philips N.V., Procter & Gamble Company, Spectrum Brands, Panasonic Corporation, Conair Corporation, Havells India Limited, Colgate Palmolive Company, etc. These players are working on continuous product development strategies to compete with local providers to gain a higher share. In technically advanced and high spending regions including North America and Europe, the manufacturers are launching new products when compared to low price options in the Asian countries. Manufacturers are developing target specific products for all age groups and price ranges. For instance, in July 2018, Wahl Clipper Corporation announced the launch of its new hair trimmer and electric shaver, which provides a wide cutting range.

Industry Viewpoint

The personal care electronics industry is fragmented owing to the presence of several local & global providers in all the regions. The industry is witnessing high growth globally due to the increasing consumer awareness about these products. The industry participants are facing high competition from local companies providing low-priced and non-electric products. As a result, global players are involved in developing highly efficient and comparatively cheaper products. The manufacturers are targeting the younger generation by developing specific products that cater to fashion-based needs

Key Insights Covered: Exhaustive Personal Care Appliances Market

1. Market size (sales, revenue and growth rate) of Personal Care Appliances industry.

2. Global major manufacturers” operating situation (sales, revenue, growth rate and gross margin) of Personal Care Appliances industry.

3. SWOT analysis, New Project Investment Feasibility Analysis, Upstream raw materials and manufacturing equipment & Industry chain analysis of Personal Care Appliances industry.

4. Market size (sales, revenue) forecast by regions and countries from 2019 to 2025 of Personal Care Appliances industry.

Research Methodology: Personal Care Appliances Market

Data collection and base year analysis is done using data collection modules with large sample sizes. The market data is analyzed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models. Also market share analysis and key trend analysis are the major success factors in the market report. To know more please Request a Sample Report.

Demand Side Primary Contributors: OEMs, Industrial Professionals, Researches, Suppliers and Distributors, Group Purchasing Organizations, Associations, Insurers, Universities, Technological Writers, Scientists, Promoters, Investors among others.

OEMs, Industrial Professionals, Researches, Suppliers and Distributors, Group Purchasing Organizations, Associations, Insurers, Universities, Technological Writers, Scientists, Promoters, Investors among others. Supply Side Primary Contributors: Product Managers, Marketing Managers, C-Level Executives, Distributors, Market Intelligence, Regulatory Affairs Managers among others.

Looking for more? Check out our repository for all available reports on Personal Care Appliances in related sectors.

Quick Read Table of Contents of this Report @ Personal Care Appliances Market Research Report – Forecast to 2029 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Contacts

Trusted Business Insights

Shelly Arnold

Media & Marketing Executive

Email Me For Any Clarifications

Connect on LinkedIn

Click to follow Trusted Business Insights LinkedIn for Market Data and Updates.

US: +1 646 568 9797

UK: +44 330 808 0580