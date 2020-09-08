Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Bakery Processing Equipment market.

Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on Bakery Processing Equipment Market 2019-2029. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Bakery Processing Equipment market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

Abstract, Snapshot, Market Analysis & Market Definition: Bakery Processing Equipment Market

Industry / Sector Trends

Bakery Processing Equipment Market size was valued at around USD 7 billion in 2018 and will grow at a CAGR of 8% from 2019 to 2025. The global shipments are expected to reach over 590 thousand units by 2025.

UK Bakery Processing Equipment Market Share, By Type, 2018 & 2025 (USD Million)

The growing consumption of bakery products across the globe is driving the bakery processing equipment market growth. This equipment is increasingly used in various food processing equipment industries for transforming raw ingredients into baked items through several chemical and physical techniques. The changing consumer lifestyle in the Asian economies including India, China, and African economies is leading to a high demand for bakery and related products, further adding up to the industry development. The introduction of robotics and automation technologies in food processing techniques is enabling food companies to enhance their productivity, efficiency, and food quality. Automation reduces human intervention in the manufacturing process, thereby reducing the chances of food contamination, contributing to the industry growth. The increasing number of bakeries majorly in European and North American countries including the UK, France, and the U.S. is supporting the adoption of these machines. However, the high fixed cost and maintenance cost associated with these systems are hampering the industry growth.

Market Segmentation, Outlook & Regional Insights: Bakery Processing Equipment Market

Bakery Processing Equipment Market, By Type

The demand for ovens & proofers is increasing in the food processing industry and is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 7% from 2019 to 2025 due to their ability to maintain ideal temperature and provide efficient baking & heating capabilities. A wide range of industrial ovens is manufactured & designed using advanced technologies to offer improved texture & crust as well as low power consumption. Electric baking tunnel ovens are gaining popularity due to their enhanced production capabilities and reduced environmental footprints. The growing consumption of biscuits & cookies in several countries will drive the demand for oven & proofers, contributing to the industry demand. The demand for bread slicers is increasing in the industry due to their ability to slice loaf in various sizes and shapes as per the customer demand, further adding to the bakery processing equipment market expansion.

Application Insights

Global Bakery Processing Equipment Industry, By Application, 2018

The cake & pastry bakery processing equipment market share was valued at over USD 400 million in 2018. The growing consumption of cakes and pastries in several economies due to the rise in household disposable income is fueling the industry demand. These machines are used in mid-sized or industrial bakeries to produce a variety of products in large quantities and less time. The equipment manufacturing companies are developing products with various built-in capabilities, such as molding, folding, cutting, rolling, decorating, and shaping, to offer enhanced flexibility and efficiency to bakers. The cake & pastry depositing systems are equipped with advanced PLC controls for a variety of fillings such as liquid, creams, and chocolates rapidly and accurately. Additionally, these machines offer enhanced reliability, easy cleaning, and maintenance capabilities, adding to the market development. The increasing demand for healthy and vegan pizzas in North American countries due to changing consumer preference toward healthy diet is further fueling the demand for advanced machines, driving the industry demand.

Regional Insights

Asia Pacific Bakery Processing Equipment Market Size, By Countries, 2025

The Asia Pacific bakery processing equipment market size will grow at over 10% CAGR from 2019 to 2025 owing to the increased consumption of processed food products in countries including China and India. These countries have a large number of potential consumers of ready-to-cook and more convenient food products. The changing consumer preference toward fast-food products in China and India will drive the demand for food processing systems in commercial & retail bakeries operating in the Asian region. Changing lifestyles and the rise in disposable incomes of Asian consumers are driving the demand for bakery products. People living in urban areas are steadily adopting western lifestyle and shifting their preferences to biscuits, bread, and other bakery products. Additionally, several initiatives by Asian governments to support the development of the manufacturing industry in the region will provide lucrative growth opportunities to the players operating in the industry.

Key Players, Recent Developments & Sector Viewpoints: Bakery Processing Equipment Market

Prominent players operating in the bakery processing equipment market share include GEA Group AG, Buhler Holdings AG, Ali Group S.p.A., Rheon Automatic Machinery, and John Bean Technologies Corporation, Baker Perkins Ltd., Markel Food Group, etc. The players are adopting new product launch strategies to offer differentiated machines and address varying customer demands. For instance, in August 2018, Baker Perkins Ltd. introduced Tweedy SuperCooler mixer that improved bowl cooling with advanced control technologies to provide accurate management of dough temperature in any climate. This machine is suitable for high-output bakery plants for making burger buns, tin & pan bread, rolls & pizza bases as well as process dough, sourdough, sponge, and liquid sponges. Players operating in the industry are also adopting strategies, such as mergers & acquisitions and strategic partnerships, to enhance their business capabilities. For instance, in April 2016, GEA Group announced the acquisition of Imaforni to expand its crackers and soft & hard biscuit processing line.

Industry Viewpoint

The industry is extremely fragmented due to the presence of several global and regional equipment manufacturers across the globe. The bakery processing equipment market is witnessing the need for more machines with increased production capacities along with reduced environmental footprints. The equipment providers are working on enhancing the specifications and ensuring product reliability & accuracy. Moreover, the industry is also witnessing a huge demand for robotic and automated processing systems for more cost-efficiency, quality, and consistency. Additionally, robotic technologies help to reduce waste and increase product quality by around 20%, contributing to the industry growth. The growing demand for quality & safe food products across the globe is leading to the development of hygienic design of these machines to reduce microbial contamination

