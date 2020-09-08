SECURE WEB GATEWAY MARKET TAXONOMY

Secure Web Gateway (SWG) to Become Multi-billion Dollar Market

With rapid penetration of the Internet and rise of the digital era, networks are becoming more decentralized, critical infrastructure and data are moving to the cloud, and Internet-borne threats are growing in number and sophistication. These factors warrant secured solutions to protect the users, network, and data that is being accessed across the web from different devices and locations. Future Market Insights, in its new study, offers detailed insights on the headwinds and tailwinds of the Secure Web Gateway Market, which is estimated to hit the US$ 3 Bn mark by 2020-end.