Secure Web Gateway (SWG) to Become Multi-billion Dollar Market
With rapid penetration of the Internet and rise of the digital era, networks are becoming more decentralized, critical infrastructure and data are moving to the cloud, and Internet-borne threats are growing in number and sophistication. These factors warrant secured solutions to protect the users, network, and data that is being accessed across the web from different devices and locations. Future Market Insights, in its new study, offers detailed insights on the headwinds and tailwinds of the Secure Web Gateway Market, which is estimated to hit the US$ 3 Bn mark by 2020-end.
Secure Web Gateway Market Analysis 2019-2029
A recent market study published by FMI on the secure web gateway market includes a global enterprise size analysis for 2014-2018 and opportunity assessment for 2019-2029, and delivers a comprehensive assessment of the most important market dynamics. After conducting thorough research on the historical as well as current growth parameters, growth prospects of the market are obtained with maximum precision.
SECURE WEB GATEWAY MARKET TAXONOMY
The global secure web gateway market is segmented in detail to cover every aspect of the market and present a complete market intelligence approach to readers.
Component
- Solutions
- SWG Hardware Appliances
- SWG Virtual Appliances
- Services
- Professional Services
- Security Consulting
- Technical Support
- Network Designing and Integration
- Managed Services
Deployment
- Cloud
- On-premise
WHAT’S INCLUDED
The report begins with the executive summary of the secure web gateway market, which includes a summary of key findings and statistics of the market. It also includes the demand and supply-side trends pertaining to the market.
Readers can find the definition and detailed taxonomy of the secure web gateway market in this chapter, which will help them understand the basic information about the market. Along with this, comprehensive information pertaining to secure web gateway and its properties are provided in this section. This section also highlights the inclusions and exclusions, which help readers understand the scope of the secure web gateway market report.
The Secure web gateway market report provides key market trends that are expected to significantly impact market growth during the forecast period. Detailed end-user trends are also provided in this section.
This section includes the key trends directly impacting the market, along with product innovation and development trends. This section also includes promotional strategies undertaken by secure web gateway solution and service providers.
This section explains the global market value analysis and forecast for the secure web gateway market during the forecast period of 2019-2029. It includes a detailed analysis of the historical secure web gateway market, along with an opportunity analysis of the future. Readers can also find the absolute $ opportunity for the current year (2019), and an incremental $ opportunity for the forecast period (2019–2029). Along with this, the year-on-year growth trend analysis of the secure web gateway market has also been provided in this section.
This chapter explains the key macroeconomic factors that are expected to influence the growth of the secure web gateway market over the forecast period. Along with the macroeconomic factors, this section also highlights forecast factors and value chain analysis of the secure web gateway market. Moreover, in-depth information about the market dynamics and their impact on the market have been provided in this section.
Chapter 07 – Global Secure Web Gateway Market Analysis 2014-2018 and Opportunity Assessment 2019-2029 by Component
Based on component, the secure web gateway market is segmented into solution and services. The solution segment has been further segregated into SWG Hardware Appliance and SWG Virtual Appliance. The services segment has been further segregated into professional services (security consulting, technical support, and network designing and integration) and managed services. In this chapter, readers can find market attractiveness analysis based on component.
Based on product Deployment, the secure web gateway market is segmented into cloud and on-premises. In this chapter, readers can find market attractiveness analysis based on deployment.
This chapter provides various details about the secure web gateway market based on enterprise size, and has been classified into SMEs and large enterprises. In this chapter, readers can find the market attractiveness analysis based on enterprise size.
This chapter provides various details about the secure web gateway market based on industry, and has been classified into BFSI, Government & Defense, Healthcare, IT & Telecom, Retail & e-Commerce, Energy & Utilities, Manufacturing, and Others. In this chapter, readers can find the market attractiveness analysis based on industry.
This chapter explains how the secure web gateway market is anticipated to grow across various geographic regions such as North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, APEJ (Asia-Pacific excluding Japan), Japan, and the Middle East & Africa. In this chapter, readers can find the market attractiveness analysis based on regional markets.
This chapter includes a detailed analysis on the growth of the North America secure web gateway market, along with a country-wise assessment that includes the U.S. and Canada.
This chapter provides the growth scenario of the secure web gateway market in Latin American countries such as Brazil, Mexico, and the rest of Latin America.
Chapter 15 – Western Europe Secure Web Gateway Market Analysis 2014-2018 and Opportunity Assessment 2019-2029
Important growth prospects of the secure web gateway market in several countries such as Germany, UK, France, Spain, Italy, BENELUX, and the rest of Western Europe are included in this chapter.
This chapter provides the growth scenario of the secure web gateway market in Eastern Europe countries such as Russia, Poland, and the rest of Eastern Europe.
This chapter highlights the growth of the secure web gateway market in the APEJ region by focusing on China, India, ASEAN, Australia and New Zealand, and the rest of APEJ.
This section also help readers understand key factors that are responsible for the growth of the secure web gateway market in Japan.
This chapter provides information about how the secure web gateway market is anticipated to grow in major countries in the MEA region, such as GCC countries, South Africa, Israel, Turkey, and the rest of MEA, during the forecast period of 2019-2029.
In this chapter, readers can find detailed information about the tier-wise analysis of companies and market concentration of key players in the secure web gateway market, along with their market share analysis.
In this chapter, readers can find a comprehensive list of all the prominent stakeholders in the secure web gateway market, along with the detailed information about each company. This includes the company overview, key financials, product portfolio, revenue share by operating segment, and key strategies. Some of the market players featured in the report are Symantec, Forcepoint, Cisco Umbrella, Zscaler, Inc., McAfee, LLC, Trend Micro Incorporated, Sophos Ltd., Barracuda Networks, Inc., and Webroot Inc.
This chapter includes a list of acronyms and assumptions that provides a base to the information and statistics included in the secure web gateway market report.
This chapter help readers understand the research methodology followed to obtain various conclusions as well as important qualitative and quantitative information about the secure web gateway market.