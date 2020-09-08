Salicylic acid also is known as ortho-hydroxybenzoic acid is a beta hydroxyl acid agent. It is used as an analgesic, anti-inflammatory, and antipyretic agent. Salicylic acid is derived from natural and artificial sources. Naturally, it is obtained from the bark of the willow tree. Salicylic acid is used most commonly to help remove the outer layer of the skin. Thus, it is used to treat warts, psoriasis, acne, ringworm, dandruff, and ichthyosis. Salicylic acid is also used in the production of 4-aminosalicylic acid sandulpiride and landetimide in the pharmaceutical industry. Salicylic acid has anti-inflammatory and antimicrobial properties and it is used in combination with benzoic acid in the ointment. It is most commonly used in manufacturing aspirin and other personal care products.

Get Exclusive Sample [email protected] https://www.reportsweb.com/inqiry&RW00012574085/sample

Some of the leading key players profiled in this study:

Alfa Aesar (Thermo Fisher Scientific)

Alta Laboratories Ltd

M. Loveridge Limited

Siddharth Carbochem Products Ltd.

Simco Chemical Products Inc

Zhenjiang Gaopeng Pharmaceutical CO,.Ltd

Shandong Xinhua Longxin Chemical Co.,Ltd

JQC(Huayin) Pharmaceutical Co.,Ltd

Paragon Organics

Zhenjiang Maoyuan Chemical Co., Ltd.

MARKET SCOPE

The “Global Salicylic Acid Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the Chemicals and Materials industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of the salicylic acid market with detailed market segmentation by application and geography. The global salicylic acid market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading salicylic acid market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

MARKET SEGMENTATION

The global salicylic acid market is segmented on the basis of application into cosmetics, food and beverage, pharmaceuticals and others.

REGIONAL FRAMEWORK

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global salicylic acid market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2018 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America. The salicylic acid market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

Get Instant Discount on [email protected] https://www.reportsweb.com/inquiry&RW00012574085/discount

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1. INTRODUCTION

1.1. SCOPE OF THE STUDY

1.2. THE INSIGHT PARTNERS RESEARCH REPORT GUIDANCE

1.3. MARKET SEGMENTATION

1.3.1 Salicylic Acid – By Application

1.3.2 Salicylic Acid – By Region

1.3.2.1 By Country

2. KEY TAKEWAYS

3. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

4. SALICYLIC ACID LANDSCAPE

4.1. OVERVIEW

4.2. PEST ANALYSIS

4.2.1 North America – Pest Analysis

4.2.2 Europe – Pest Analysis

4.2.3 Asia-Pacific – Pest Analysis

4.2.4 Middle East and Africa – Pest Analysis

4.2.5 South and Central America – Pest Analysis

4.3. EXPERT OPINIONS

Continue…..

About ReportsWeb:

ReportsWeb.com is a one stop shop of market research reports and solutions to various companies across the globe. We help our clients in their decision support system by helping them choose most relevant and cost effective research reports and solutions from various publishers. We provide best in class customer service and our customer support team is always available to help you on your research queries.

Contact Us:

Call: +1-646-491-9876

Email: [email protected]