According to the Graphical Research new growth forecast report titled “Middle East Gas Pipeline Infrastructure Market Share By Application, Operation, Equipment, Diameter, Industry Analysis Report, Regional Outlook, Price Trends, Competitive Market Share & Forecast, 2019 – 2025”, to be at Forefront by 2025. Middle East gas pipeline infrastructure market is set to witness prominent growth owing to the increasing demand for natural gas across industrial facilities. The growing focus toward the adoption of clean energy resources will boost industry growth over the forecast period. Moreover, surging investments toward the upgradation of existing gas transmission pipeline infrastructure coupled with favorable government support schemes including financial & tax credits for network expansion has further proliferated the business growth.

Ongoing industrialization along with increasing energy demand owing to the rising population index will drive the Middle East gas pipeline infrastructure market. Major gas producing nations including Iran, Qatar and UAE, are focusing toward the expansion and development of gas pipeline infrastructure to accelerate interstate and intrastate trade. In addition, strong inclination toward the signing of long term supply agreements with natural gas producers due to the rising concerns toward energy security will further facilitate the industry growth.

The deployment of gas compressor stations will increase on account of growing demand for gas compression across industries in the Middle East. Introduction of supportive regulations & policy framework along with ongoing expansion of gas pipeline networks will further propel product installation. Moreover, deployment of remotely operated automatic valves coupled with the ongoing integration of digital technologies including IoT devices will further drive the Middle East gas pipeline infrastructure market.

Rising investments toward the exploration & production from ultra-deep and deep sea locations will drive the Middle East gas pipeline infrastructure market from offshore reserves. Increasing energy demand from the commercial establishments owing to the flourishing hospitality sector will fuel the technology demand in the forthcoming years. In addition, the installation rates across offshore sea beds will increase on account of immense exigency of international exports & imports.

Growing demand for fuels with low emission discharge coupled with rising volumes of interstate gas trading across developing economies will propel the demand for 25-36 inch pipelines. In addition, surging investments toward the development of new city gas distribution networks coupled with favorable government initiatives to enhance the ease of access to LNG and LPG will further complement the business growth.

Qatar’s gas pipeline infrastructure market is set to witness significant growth on account of rising E&P operations coupled with growing energy demand on a global scale. The region is characterized by the presence of abundant availability of natural gas reserves. Ongoing efforts toward to utilize the untapped resources has created a favorable business scenario for the development of new pipeline infrastructure. In addition, the expansion of Qatar’s natural gas export portfolio has created new business opportunities for industry participants.

Prominent market players operating across the Middle East gas pipeline infrastructure market include, National Oilwell Varco, Snam Rete, Technip, Saipem, General Electric, MRC Global, and CRC Evans Pipeline amongst others.

