According to the Graphical Research new growth forecast report titled Asia Pacific Intragastric Balloon Market Size By Product, Filling Material, End-use, Industry Analysis Report, Regional Outlook”, Estimated To Exceed USD 13 Million By 2026. An increased incidence of obesity will propel the demand for intragastric balloons in the Asia Pacific region. According to the Asian Development Bank Institute (ADBI), Asia Pacific region exhibits some of the highest rates of obesity. As of June 2017, about 40% of the population was overweight. Furthermore, Asian population shows a higher susceptibility of metabolic diseases compared to their Western counterparts. Also, increasingly sedentary lifestyle coupled with increased consumption of junk food has driven the rates of obesity. Thus, as the rates of obesity increase, there will be a growing demand for procedures to treat it. These factors will boost the demand for intragastric balloons in the regional market.

A growing demand for minimally invasive procedures will spur the Asia Pacific intragastric balloon market. Intragastric balloons provide a minimally invasive, non-surgical treatment for obesity. Other bariatric procedures such as gastric bypass and sleeve gastrectomy involve surgery and could cause complications. Minimally invasive techniques are preferred by patients due to faster recovery, reduced hospital stay, and limited blood loss. Thus, a rising preference towards minimally invasive techniques will drive the intragastric balloon market expansion.

Complications and risks arising from intragastric balloons such as migration of balloons, abdominal pain and nausea could dampen the market expansion. Furthermore, lack of reimbursement could impede the adoption rates in the short run

Intragastric balloons are classified as single, dual, and triple balloons by product. The dual balloon segment is poised to exhibit nearly 33% CAGR over the analysis timeframe. Advantages offered by dual balloons such as increased patient comfort and faster weight loss due to the presence of two balloons will boost the product demand. Furthermore, in the event of deflation of one balloon, the other balloon holds the device in place. These attributes of dual intragastric balloons will fuel the segment over the forecast period.

By filling material, the intragastric balloons are classified into saline-filled and gas-filled balloons. The gas-filled balloon segment held market share of more than 35% in 2019 and will exhibit significant growth over the forecast period. The advantages of gas-filled balloons such as gastric acid resistance, bacteria resistance, and light weight will drive the product demand. Furthermore, gas-filled balloons offer increased comfort and reduce the feelings of nausea and discomfort associated with saline-filled balloons. These factors will drive the segment expansion over the analysis timeframe.

By end-use, the Asia Pacific intragastric balloon market is segmented into hospitals, clinics and ambulatory surgical centers. The ambulatory surgical centers accounted for market share of more than 35% in 2019 and is poised to witness significant growth. High growth rate is attributed to cost-effective and economical services provided by ambulatory surgical centers. Furthermore, increasing demand for single session procedures will further impel segmental growth in the future.

The Chinese intragastric balloon market will exhibit the fastest CAGR at 21.0% in the Asia Pacific intragastric balloon market. The large population of the country coupled with growing obesity rates will drive the demand for intragastric balloons in the country. Furthermore, China is a lucrative market for medical tourism with over a million foreign patients in 2018. The low cost of procedures and the presence of skilled healthcare professionals will drive the medical tourism in the country. These factors will boost the intragastric balloon industry growth in China.

Key market players in Asia Pacific intragastric balloon market are Allurion Technologies, Apollo Endosurgery Inc., Halex Istar Industria Farmaceutica Ltd., Helioscopie Medical Implants, Obalon Therapeutics Inc., and Reshape Lifesciences Inc. These companies are focusing on strategies such as new product launches, and mergers to consolidate their market share and customer base. For instance, in In December 2016, Apollo Endosurgery Inc., merged with Lpath, Inc. After the merger, the company had 10.7 million common stock outstanding. The move enabled the company to expand its portfolio.

