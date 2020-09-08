Global Artificial Sweeteners Market: Overview

The global artificial sweeteners market is expected to witness a moderate growth attributed to surge in demand for sugar-free food products. As customers are becoming more aware about the healthy lifestyle, manufacturers are focusing on offering food products that supplement the weight management routine of the customers. In addition, prevalence of diabetes has led to increasing preference for spending on food and beverage products with low sugar content. Changing consumption and spending patterns of the customers is expected to contribute towards growth of the global artificial sweeteners market significantly.

Market Taxonomy

Region Product Types End User Application North America Aspartame Food and Beverages Bakery Goods Latin America Acesulfame k Pharmaceuticals Sweet Spreads Europe Saccharin Direct Sales Confectionery and Chewing Gums Japan Sucralose Other Applications Beverages APEJ Neotame Dairy Products MEA Others

Global Artificial Sweeteners Market: Dynamics

Growth of the global artificial sweeteners market is mainly bound to various micro-economic and macro-economic factors. The report states that the global artificial sweeteners market is significantly driven by increasing preference for healthy food products. Growing health concerns among customers has led to surge in demand for fat-free, sugar-free, and diabetes friendly food products. Prevalence of various diseases such as diabetes and obesity is further expected to contribute towards growth of the global artificial sweeteners market significantly. According to a recent report of CDC, more than 36% of the adult population in the U.S., which is more than one-fourth of the population is suffering from obesity. Moreover, increasing prevalence of the obesity related problems such as stroke, type 2 diabetes, cancer, and heart attack is expected to fuel demand for consumption of food products with low calories and sugar content.

In order to expand their customer base, the leading companies are focusing on offering range of sugar-free food products including bakery products, ice creams, and beverages. In addition, increasing demand for confectionery products among the diabetic population has led the manufacturers to opt for alternatives such as artificial sweeteners. Neotame, Saccharin, Sucralose, and Aspartame are some of the most widely used artificial sweeteners for production of diabetic friendly and sugar-free food products. Surge in demand for artificial sweeteners in the food industry will continue to reflect positively towards growth of the global artificial sweeteners market.

Artificial sweeteners is also expected to witness significant demand attributed to increasing preference for low sugar content beverage products. However, changing customer preferences and spending patterns is expected to hinder growth of the global artificial sweeteners market significantly. Increasing preference for healthy beverage products such as natural fruit juices has led to a drop in sales for soft drinks in Europe and North America. Artificial sweeteners such as Saccharin has carcinogenic attributes, due to which increasing consumption will continue to impact the customer’s health adversely.

Global Artificial Sweeteners Market: Segmentation

In the next section, the global artificial sweeteners market is segmented on the basis of product type, end user, application, and region. On the basis of product type, the global artificial sweeteners market is segmented as Aspartame, Acesulfame k, Saccharin, and Neotame. Based on end user, the global market of artificial sweeteners is segmented as food and beverages, pharmaceuticals, direct sales, and other applications. By application, the global artificial sweeteners market is segmented as bakery goods, sweet spreads, confectionery and chewing gums, beverages, dairy products, and others. On the basis of region, the global market is segmented as North America, Latin America, Europe, Japan, APEJ, and MEA.

Global Artificial Sweeteners Market: Competition

Key players in the global market of artificial sweeteners are Roquette Frères, American Sugar Refining, Inc., Wilmar International Limited, Ingredion Incorporated, Nestlé S.A., Associated British Foods PLC, Archer Daniels Midland Company, Symrise AG, Cargill, Incorporated, Ajinomoto Co., Inc., Niutang Chemical Ltd., DuPont, MacAndrews & Forbes Incorporated, and Tate & Lyle PLC.