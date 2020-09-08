Food standard today has gained vital traction throughout the entire supply chain in any food industry. Food certification helps industries as well as consumers in ensuring consumer trust and safety regarding food quality. Companies Certification More and more consumers are becoming aware of food quality and safety. Food certification ensures that food is safely handled, prepared, and stored throughout the supply chain in order to avoid potential health hazards. This is achieved by following internationally recognized standards, guidelines, codes of practices, and other recommendations relating to food, food safety, and food production. It also covers matters like food labeling, food hygiene, pesticides residues, and food additives.

The food certification market is anticipated to grow in the forecast period owing to driving factors such as growing international food trade and the adoption of certification programs by companies to gain consumer trust and enhance their brand value. Rising consumer awareness regarding quality food coupled with growing instances of food-borne illness and contamination further drive the food certification market. However, increased consumption of minimally processed food restricts the growth of the food certification market. Nonetheless, emerging small and medium scale enterprises offer significant opportunity for the growth of the food certification market during the forecast period.

Leading Players:

ALS Limited

AsureQuality

Bureau Veritas

DNV GL

Eurofins Scientific

Intertek Group plc

Lloyd’s Register Group Limited

SGS SA

TÜV SÜD AG

UL LLC

The global food certification market is segmented on the basis of type, application, risk category, and supply chain. Based on type, the market is segmented as ISO 22000, BRC, USDA Organic, FSSAI, Halal, Kosher, SQF, IFS, and Others. On the basis of the application the market is segmented as meat & poultry, fresh food, organic food, infant food, bakery products, dairy products, and others. The market on the basis of risk category is classified into high risk foods and low risk foods. By supply chain, the market is segmented as growers, manufacturers, retailers, and others.

