Food colors are any substances in the form of dyes and pigments that impart color to the food and drinks. These food colors come in many forms including liquid, gels, powders, and paste. They are used in domestic cooking as well as commercial food production. These food colors may be synthetic or natural. Addition of food colors improves the palatability and enhances the natural color of a dish. Moreover, food colors can also protect vitamins and flavors in the food which may be affected by sunlight during storage.

The food colors market is anticipated to grow in the forecast period owing to driving factors such as growing trade practices in processed food and beverage industry coupled with rising consumer awareness towards clean-label products. Furthermore, certain natural food colors are gaining traction due to the health benefits associated with their use, this factor is likely to boost the food colors market over the coming years. However, health hazards associated with certain synthetic colors and regulations pertaining to their use in food applications is a major restraining factor for the food colors market. Nonetheless, growing consumer interest in organic products along with the launch of advanced products like colors for sensory impact and multifunctional colors offers significant growth opportunity for the key players involved in the food colors market during the forecast period.

Leading Players:

ADM WILD Europe GmbH & Co. KG

BASF SE

Cargill, Incorporated.

Chr. Hansen Holding A/S

DDW The Colour House.

GNT Group B.V.

Koninklijke DSM N.V.

Naturex S.A.

San-Ei Gen F.F.I., Inc.

Sensient Colors LLC

The global food colors market is segmented on the basis of type and application. Based on type, the market is segmented as natural and artificial colors. On the basis of the application the market is segmented as meat products, beverages, dairy, bakery & confectionery, processed food & vegetables, oils & fats, and others. The market, by form, is segmented as liquid, powder, gel, and paste.

