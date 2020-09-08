The food extrusion is a modern food processing technology which involves heat transfer, mass transfer, shear, and pressure changes for cooking, puffing, mixing, kneading, texturizing, and conveying. It is used in the modern food industry to make pasta, snacks, pet foods, and ready-to-eat cereals. Food extrusion at high temperature reduces microbial contamination and inactivates enzymes. Also, multiple shapes, textures, and colors can be imparted to food products with extrusion which is otherwise not easily attainable using other production methods. Food extrusion enables accommodation of new consumer snacks and food products.

The food extrusion market is anticipated to grow in the forecast period owing to driving factors such as developments in the field of processed food products with changing lifestyles and higher disposable incomes coupled with innovations in the food extrusion technology. Furthermore, growing adoption of healthy snacking habits and inclusion of nutritional intake contribute towards the growth of the food extrusion market. However, the food extrusion market is negatively influenced by raw material production due to unstable climatic condition. Nonetheless, the food extrusion market offers lucrative opportunity with increasing demands for healthier snack options with customized nutrition options.

The global food extrusion market is segmented on the basis of extruder type, process, and food product. Based on extruder type, the market is segmented as single screw extruders, twin screw extruders, and contra twin screw extruders. On the basis of the process, the market is segmented as cold extrusion and hot extrusion. The market on the basis of the food product, is classified as savory snacks, breakfast cereals, bread, flours & starches, textured protein, functional ingredients, and others.

