Foods items are easily contaminated with harmful microorganisms and may become major cause of food-borne diseases among individuals. High-risk pathogens are often transmitted to our body through food and may result in serious illness. Frequent use of pesticides during transportation and storage may also result in cross contamination of human food. These kits are inevitable in cases where people may be fatally allergic to antibiotics or very small percentage of drugs. Besides, mycotoxins may be produced at different stages in the supply chain. Hence it becomes necessary to regularly assess the food in terms of quality as precautionary measures to avoid possible health risks. Food testing kits constitute of equipments used for the detection and identification of pathogens, allergens, mycotoxins, adulterants, and other targets.

The food testing kits market is anticipated to grow in the forecast period owing to driving factors such as developments in the field of testing technologies coupled with thriving demands necessitating faster and reliable test results. Increasing incidents of food borne illness and stringent food safety regulations in developed nations further boosts the growth of the food testing kits market. However, lack of proper food control infrastructures and resources in developing countries may hamper the growth of the food testing kits market. Nonetheless, development of multi-contaminant analyzing technology and growing international trade practices offer lucrative opportunities for the key players operating in the food testing kits market during the forecast period.

Leading Players:

Agilent Technologies, Inc.

bioMerieux SA

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

EnviroLogix Inc.

Merck KGaA

Neogen Corporation

PerkinElmer Inc.

QIAGEN N.V.

Romer Labs Division Holding GmbH

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc

The global food testing kits market is segmented on the basis of sample, technology, and target. Based on sample, the market is segmented as meat, poultry, and seafood products, dairy products, packaged food, fruits & vegetables, cereals, grains & pulses, nuts, seeds, and spices, and others. On the basis of the technology, the market is segmented as PCR-based, immunoassay-based, and enzyme substrate-based & others. The market on the basis of the target, is classified as allergens, mycotoxins, pathogens, GMOs, meat species, and others.

Key Benefits of Buying this Research Study:

Highlights key business priorities in order to assist companies to realign their business strategies The key findings and recommendations highlight crucial progressive industry trends in the Food Testing Kits Market, thereby allowing players across the value chain to develop effective long term strategies Develop/modify business expansion plans by using substantial growth offering developed and emerging markets Scrutinize in-depth global market trends and outlook coupled with the factors driving the market, as well as those hindering it Enhance the decision-making process by understanding the strategies that underpin commercial interest with respect to client products, segmentation, pricing and distribution Examine the political, economic, social and technology impact of the five regions namely: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and South America.

