Neuro navigation, also called frameless stereotactic surgery, is the technique that involves real-time intraoperative guidance during spinal or brain injuries. This increases safety and precision during neurosurgery. Neuro navigation systems help guide the surgeon to surgical targets without the need for external frames. These systems are primarily used in brain surgeries that help limit the size of the opening of the skull or craniotomy and eliminate brain lesions such as tumors or other tissue masses.

The market for neuronavigation systems is projected to grow in the forecast period due to the growing need and increasing demand for precise and precise systems to carry out critical neurosurgeries, advantages such as a shorter hospital stay and better results are expected to increase. demand for these systems to drive market growth in the coming years. The increase in untapped emerging nations, the increase in the number of people suffering from brain tumors and cancer leading to brain metastases is expected to offer growth opportunities for manufacturers operating in the market during the forecast period.

Few of the main competitors currently working are –

1. ClaroNav

2. Parsiss Co.

3. Stryker

4. Brainlab AG

5. Heal Force

6. Atracsys LLC

7. Northern Digital Inc.

8. SURGICAL THEATER, LLC

9. Micromar Ind. e Com. LTDA

10. Shenzhen Anke High-tech Co., Ltd.

Chapter Details of Neuronavigation Systems Market:

Part 01: Executive Summary

Part 02: Scope of The Report

Part 03: Neuronavigation Systems Market Landscape

Part 04: Neuronavigation Systems Market Sizing

Part 05: Neuronavigation Systems Market Segmentation by Product

Part 06: PEST Analysis

Part 07: Customer Landscape

Part 08: Geographic Landscape

Part 09: Decision Framework

Part 10: Drivers and Challenges

Part 11: Market Trends

Part 12: Vendor Landscape

Part 13: Vendor Analysis

