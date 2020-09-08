VCSEL for Data Communication Market Size, Status and Forecast 2020-2027

The VCSEL for data communication market was valued at US$ 284.05million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 1,135.68 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 19.7% during the forecast period.

The VCSEL technology products continue to attract notable investments from several international market players and visionaries to leverage the commercial scope of this technologyacross different industry verticals. As a result, there have been significant investments in the establishment of state-of-the-art production and manufacturing facilities for these products in developed as well as developing countries. As a result, there have been significant investments in the establishment of state-of-the-art production and manufacturing facilities for these products in developed as well as developing countries. For instance, in 2019, the European Commission invested € 25.0 million to set-up a new VCSEL-based manufacturing plant in Berlin, Germany, which is capable of mass production of the semiconductor chips focused on datacom and sensing based applications. Similarly, Huawei, a global telecom giant, invested in Vertilite, a Chinese start-up, specialized in the development of a broad range of VCSEL products for numerous applications, including data communication.

Some of the key players Analysis in VCSEL for Data Communication Market: Bandwidth10, Broadcom, Hamamatsu Photonics K.K., II-VI Incorporated, Lumentum Holdings, TRUMPF, Ushio America, VERTILAS GmbH, Vertilite Co., Ltd, VI Systems

GLOBAL VCSEL FOR DATA COMMUNICATION MARKET RESEARCH REPORT

Table of contents:

VCSEL for Data Communication Global Market Research Report 2020

1 Market Overview

2 Manufacturers Profiles

3 Global VCSEL for Data Communication Sales, Revenue, Market Share and Competition by Manufacturer

4 Global VCSEL for Data Communication Market Analysis by Regions

5 North America VCSEL for Data Communication by Country

6 Europe VCSEL for Data Communication by Country

7 Asia-Pacific VCSEL for Data Communication by Country

8 South America VCSEL for Data Communication by Country

9 Middle East and Africa VCSEL for Data Communication by Countries

10 Global VCSEL for Data Communication Market Segment by Type

11 Global VCSEL for Data Communication Market Segment by Application

12 VCSEL for Data Communication Market Forecast (2020-2027)

13 Sales Channel, Distributors, Traders and Dealers

14 Research Findings and Conclusion

15 Appendix

