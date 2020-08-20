Marine Electronics Market: Global Industry Analysis 2014-2018 & Opportunity Assessment 2019-2029

A recent market study published by FMI about the Marine Electronics Market during 2014-2018 and forecast for 2019-2029, which offers a comprehensive assessment of the most important market dynamics. After conducting thorough research on the historical as well as current growth parameters of the marine electronics market, the growth prospects of the market have been obtained with maximum precision.

MARINE ELECTRONICS MARKET TAXONOMY

The global marine electronics market is segmented in detail to cover every aspect of the market and present a complete market intelligence approach to the reader.

By Component

Hardware GPS & Radar Systems Multi-function Navigation Fish Finders/SONAR Modules Thermal & Visible Cameras Marine VHF Communication Devices Audio/Video Equipment Marine Autopilots Autonomous Identification Systems Analogue & Digital Communication Display Satellite TV

Software

By Application

Merchant Marine

Fishing Vessel

Yachts/Recreation

Military Naval

Autonomous Shipping

Smart Boat

Underwater Drones

By Region

North America

Latin America

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

SEA & Others of APAC

China

Japan

Middle East & Africa

WHAT’S INCLUDED

Chapter 01 – Executive Summary

The report commences with the executive summary of the marine electronics market, which includes a summary of the key findings and statistics of the market. It also includes the dominating segments in the global marine electronics market. In addition, it includes the graphical representation of the segments according to market size and growth rate.

Chapter 02 – Market Introduction

Readers can find a detailed taxonomy and definition of the marine electronics market in this chapter, which will help them understand the basic information about the marine electronics market. This section also highlights the inclusions and exclusions, which help the reader understand the scope of the marine electronics market report.

Chapter 03 – Global Marine Electronics Market: Market Background

This chapter explains the key macroeconomic factors that are expected to influence the growth of the marine electronics market over the forecast period. Along with macroeconomic factors, this section also highlights the opportunity analysis of the marine electronics market. This chapter also highlights the key market dynamics of the marine electronics market, which include the drivers and restraints. Moreover, readers will understand the key trends followed by the leading providers in the marine electronics market.

Chapter 04 – Global Marine Electronics Market: Market Forecast

This section explains the global market value analysis and forecast for the marine electronics market. It includes the detailed analysis of the historical marine electronics market, along with an opportunity analysis of the future. Readers can also find the absolute opportunity for the current year (2019 – 2019), and an incremental opportunity for the forecast period (2019 – 2029).

Chapter 05 – Global Marine Electronics Market Analysis 2014 – 2018 & Forecast 2019 – 2029 by Component

Based on component, the marine electronics market is segmented into hardware and software. In this chapter, readers can find information about the key attractive segments during the forecast period.

Chapter 06 – Global Marine Electronics Market Analysis 2014 – 2018 & Forecast 2019 – 2029 by Application

Based on application, the marine electronics market is segmented into merchant marine, fishing vessel, Yachts/Recreation, military naval, autonomous shipping, smart boat, and underwater drones. In this chapter, readers can find information about the key attractive segments during the forecast period.

Chapter 07 – Global Marine Electronics Market Analysis 2014 – 2018 & Forecast, 2019 – 2029 by Region

This chapter explains how the marine electronics market is expected to grow across various geographical regions such as North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, China, Japan, SEA & Others of APAC, and Middle East & Africa (MEA).

Chapter 08 – North America Marine Electronics Market Analysis 2014 – 2018 & Forecast, 2019 – 2029

This chapter includes a detailed analysis of the growth of the North American marine electronics market, along with a country-wise assessment that includes the U.S. and Canada. Readers will also find some of key points on the basis of estimated market size of marine electronics.

Chapter 09 – Latin America Marine Electronics Market Analysis 2014 – 2018 & Forecast, 2019 – 2029

Readers can find detailed information about several factors, such as the pricing analysis and the regional trends, which are impacting the growth of the Latin America marine electronics market. This chapter also includes the growth prospects of the marine electronics market in leading countries such as Brazil, Mexico, and the Rest of Latin America.

Chapter 10 – Western Europe Marine Electronics Market Analysis 2014 – 2018 & Forecast, 2019 – 2029

Important growth prospects of the marine electronics market based on the product and the end-user industry in several countries, such as Germany, France, Spain, Italy, the UK, BENELUX, NORDIC, and the Rest of Western Europe, are included in this chapter.

Chapter 11 – SEA & Others of APAC Marine Electronics Market Analysis 2014 – 2018 & Forecast, 2019 – 2029

India, Australia & New Zealand, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, and the rest of South Asia are the leading countries in the SEA & Others of APAC region, which are the prime subjects of assessment to obtain the growth prospects of the SEA & Others of APAC marine electronics market in this chapter. Readers can find detailed information about the growth parameters of the SEA & Others of APAC marine electronics market during the period 2019-2029.

Chapter 12 – China Marine Electronics Market Analysis 2014 – 2018 & Forecast, 2019 – 2029

This chapter highlights the growth of the marine electronics market in China. The section also highlights data points regarding the growth of the marine electronics market in the China.

Chapter 13 – Japan Marine Electronics Market Analysis 2014 – 2018 & Forecast, 2019 – 2029

This chapter highlights the growth of the marine electronics market in Japan. The section also highlights data points regarding the growth of the marine electronics market in the Japan.

Chapter 14 – Eastern Europe Marine Electronics Market Analysis 2014 – 2018 & Forecast, 2019 – 2029

In this chapter, Russia and Poland are among the leading countries in the Eastern Europe region, which are the prime subjects of assessment to obtain the growth prospects of the Eastern Europe marine electronics market.

Chapter 15 – Middle East & Africa Marine Electronics Market Analysis 2014 – 2018 & Forecast, 2019 – 2029

This chapter provides information about how the marine electronics market will grow in major countries in the MEA region, such as GCC Countries, South Africa, Turkey, Northern Africa, and the rest of MEA, during the forecast period 2019 – 2029.

Chapter 16 – Competition Analysis

In this chapter, readers will find a comprehensive list of all leading manufacturers in the marine electronics market, along with detailed information about each company, including company overview, revenue shares, strategic overview, and recent company developments. Some of the market players featured in the report are Furuno Electric Co., Ltd., Garmin Ltd., Navico, FLIR Systems, Inc., Wärtsilä SAM Electronics, Raytheon Company, SRT Marine Systems plc, Kongsberg Maritime, Icom Inc., Japan Radio Co., Transas, JOHNSON OUTDOORS INC., and Elcome International LLC.

Chapter 17 – Assumptions and Acronyms

This chapter includes a list of acronyms and assumptions that provide a base to the information and statistics included in the marine electronics report.

Chapter 18 – Research Methodology

This chapter helps readers understand the research methodology followed to obtain various conclusions, as well as important qualitative and quantitative information about the Marine Electronics market.