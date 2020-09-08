The implementation of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in the oil & gas industry helps in streamlining the whole production process as well as wastage control across the different operations. Since the operations in oil & gas industry include several hazardous tasks, the safety of the workers is one of the crucial requirement, and particularly the aging pipeline infrastructure maintenance puts immense pressure on the oil & gas companies. Thus, there is a need for several data analysis process that leverage predictive modeling across the operations of the oil & gas industry. The implementation of AI solutions is thereby, gaining popularity in the oil & gas industry.

The “Global AI in Oil & Gas Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the AI in Oil & Gas industry with a focus on the global AI in Oil & Gas market trend. The report aims to provide an overview of the global AI in Oil & Gas market with detailed market segmentation by component, application, sector and geography. The global AI in Oil & Gas market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report includes key statistics on the market status of the leading market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

Some of the companies competing in the AI in Oil & Gas Market are: Accenture, Cisco Systems, Inc., FuGenX Technologies Pvt Ltd, Google LLC, Hortonworks Inc., IBM Corporation, Intel Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, Nvidia Corporation, and Oracle Corporation among others.

Adapting to the recent novel COVID-19 pandemic, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global AI in Oil & Gas Market is included in the present report. The influence of the novel corona virus pandemic on the growth of the AI in Oil & Gas Market is analyzed and depicted in the report.

The report scrutinizes different business approaches and frameworks that pave the way for success in businesses. The report used expert techniques for analyzing the AI in Oil & Gas Market; it also offers an examination of the global market. To make the report more potent and easy to understand, it consists of info graphics and diagrams. Furthermore, it has different policies and development plans which are presented in summary. It analyzes the technical barriers, other issues, and cost-effectiveness affecting the market.

Global AI in Oil & Gas Market Research Report 2027 carries in-depth case studies on the various countries which are involved in the AI in Oil & Gas Market. The report is segmented according to usage wherever applicable and the report offers all this information for all major countries and associations. It offers an analysis of the technical barriers, other issues, and cost-effectiveness affecting the market. Important contents analyzed and discussed in the report include market size, operation situation, and current & future development trends of the market, market segments, business development, and consumption tendencies. Moreover, the report includes the list of major companies/competitors and their competition data that helps the user to determine their current position in the market and take corrective measures to maintain or increase their share holds.

The report segments the global AI in Oil & Gas Market based on application, type, service, technology, and region. Each chapter under this segmentation allows readers to grasp the nitty-gritty of the market. A magnified look at the segment-based analysis is aimed at giving the readers a closer look at the opportunities and threats in the market. It also addresses political scenarios that are expected to impact the market in both small and big ways.The report on the global AI in Oil & Gas Market examines changing regulatory scenarios to make accurate projections about potential investments. It also evaluates the risk for new entrants and the intensity of the competitive rivalry.

