Robo-taxis or self-driving taxis are a form of autonomous vehicles thatoperatethrough an on-demand mobility service. They are the self-driving vehicles that do not require any human involvement for the operation of the vehicle. This involves a better and efficient system for the propulsion of vehicle. The increasing trend of autonomous vehicles across the globe has supplemented the growth of robo-taxi thereby fueling the robo-taxi market during the forecast period. Also with the introduction of robo-taxis, the human involvement to drive the vehicle will be reduced to a much larger extent as well as increasing the passenger capacity,which boosts the robo-taxi market.

Various government have made investments for the development and introduction of robo- taxi in their region, which supplements the growth of the market. Also various companies such as WAYMO, Tesla, General Motors, and others, have carried out various developments and innovations related to robo-taxi, which boosts the growth of the robo-taxi market during the forecast period.

The final report will add the analysis of the Impact of Covid-19 in this report Robo Taxi Market.

Adapting to the recent novel COVID-19 pandemic, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global Robo Taxi Market is included in the present report. The influence of the novel corona virus pandemic on the growth of the Robo Taxi Market is analyzed and depicted in the report.

Some of the companies competing in the Robo Taxi Market are: Waymo LLC (subsidiary of Alphabet Inc.), Cruise LLC (subsidiary of General Motor Company), Tesla, Nissan Motor Corporation, Lyft, Inc., Uber Technologies, Daimler AG, Ford Motor Company, Volkswagen AG and Volvo Group.

The scope of the Report:

The report segments the global Robo Taxi Market based on application, type, service, technology, and region.

