A minimally invasive medical procedure is generally carried out by inserting a small device or an implant in body through an incision or anatomical opening. Minimally invasive procedures are being performed widely in the recent years. Since these incisions are tiny, the patient recovers at a faster rate comparatively, with less discomfort. Some of the benefits of a minimally invasive procedure include, few small cuts, less trauma to the muscles, nerves and tissues, less bleeding & scarring, less tissue injury, less trauma to organs, less pain, faster oral intake and less hospital stay.

Leading Neurovascular Devices Market Players:

Medtronic plc, Stryker Corporation, Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc., Acandis GmbH & Co. KG., MicroPort Scientific Corporation, Terumo Corporation, Penumbra, Inc., phenox GMBH, Integer Holdings Corporation, Memry Corporation

The market is driven by the factors such as, increasing incidences of neurovascular diseases, rising demand for minimally invasive procedures, and significantly growing aging population. However, factor such as high cost of embolization coils and lack of expert professionals are the major restraining factors for the growth of the market. COVID19 has impacted the neurovascular devices market. In many countries situation such as lockdown has led the patient to opt for rescheduling the neuro surgeries which has significantly contributed in the market disruption

Products such as neurovascular embolization & coiling assist devices including embolic coils, flow diversion devices and liquid embolic agents are widely being used in the field of neurology. Embolic coils are used to isolate an aneurysm from the normal circulation without blocking off any small arteries nearby or narrowing the main vessel. Coil embolization is a minimally invasive procedure to treat an aneurysm by filling it with material that closes off the sac and reduces the risk of bleeding. It is performed from “within” the artery (endovascular) through a steerable catheter inserted into the blood stream at the groin and guided to the brain. Tiny coils, glue, or mesh stents are used to promote clotting and close off the aneurysm.

Global neurovascular devices market was segmented by product, application and end user. On the basis of the product the market is segmented as neurothrombectomy devices, aneurysm coiling & embolization devices, cerebral balloon angioplasty & stenting systems and support devices. In 2019, the aneurysm coiling & embolization devices accounted for the highest share of the market. Growth of this segment is attributed to the growing Increasing prevalence of neurological conditions such as stroke, brain aneurysm, arteriovenous malformations (AVMs), are few factors contributing toward the aneurysm coiling & embolization devices market growth.

