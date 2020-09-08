The global menstrual cup market is anticipated to reach US$ 636.16 Mn in 2027 from US$ 406.70 Mn in 2019. The market is anticipated to grow with a CAGR of 5.9% from 2019-2027. The report provides trends prevailing in the global menstrual cup market and the factors driving the market along with those that act as hindrances.

Menstrual cup is a hygiene product used by the females during menstruation. It is a best alternative for tampons and pads, and prevents leakage of blood onto the clothes. Menstrual cups are made of various materials such as silicone, rubber, thermoplastic elastomer (TPE). The cups are worn internally near the vaginal canal where it collects the blood rather than absorbing it.

Menstruation is a part of women’s life; however, talking about it is difficult for some women. Recently with government initiatives and support, talking about menstruation is easier, and thus new products are being launched in the market. Tampon, menstrual pad, and liners are the most commonly used products, and the market players are also cutting down their prices in order to increase their sales. As per the Bloody Good Period (2019), approximately £4,800 are spent on period products in an average lifetime by a woman. Menstrual cups are becoming more popular due to the growing preference for reusable products. The menstrual cups are inexpensive, reusable, and safe and are unlikely to leak like other products such as menstrual pads and tampons. Social media platforms like Facebook and Instagram are promoting the adoption of menstrual cups. The number of Google searches for menstrual cups and reusable menstrual products has increased in recent years. The Google Trends search engine gives a number out of 100 to represent the number of searches. In 2013, the “menstrual cup” had a popularity score of 21, and increased to 83 in 2018 and reached 100 in September 2019. Owing to their benefits and popularity, many of the drug stores, local big-chain stores, health food stores, pharmacies, and online stores are offering. For instance, Walmart and Target are the most popular chain stores, and drug stores such as Walgreens and CVS offer menstrual cups in the US. Also, initiatives by government and non-government organizations have led to an increase in awareness of menstrual cups. For instance, the Alappuzha municipality, India, distributed free menstrual cups as an initiative to find an alternative to the waste management problem. The municipality distributed 3,000 menstrual cups to the women in order to adopt the environment-friendly technique for menstruation.

Thus owing to the benefits offered by menstrual cups and initiatives by the government and non-government organizations is likely to increase the popularity of menstrual cups.

The global menstrual cup market, based on product type has been segmented into disposable and reusable. The reusable segment held a largest share of the market in 2019. Moreover, the segment is also anticipated to register the highest CAGR in the market during the forecast period, as they are safe, cost-effective and eco-friendly means of managing menstrual cycles.

The leading companies operating in the menstrual cup market include as Diva International Inc., Lunette Menstrual Cup, The Keeper Inc., Mooncup Ltd, Anigan Inc., Procter & Gamble, Me Luna, YUUKI COMPANY S.R.O., Silky Cup, Earth Care Solution among others. Various companies are focusing on organic strategies such as product launch and product approvals. Inorganic growth strategies witnessed in the market were partnerships and acquisition. For instance, in October 2019, Me Luna introduced its new product is more firm compared to the other products. The product has proved useful to women’s strong pelvic floor muscles and who are physically active.

The report segments the global menstrual cup market as follows:

Global Menstrual Cup Market – By Product Type

Disposable

Reusable

Global Menstrual Cup Market – By Size

Small

Medium

Large

Global Menstrual Cup Market – By Material

Medical Grade Silicone

Natural Rubber

Thermoplastic Elastomer(TPE)

Global Menstrual Cup Market – By Distribution Channel

Online Stores

Pharmacies

Retail Stores

Global Menstrual Cup Market – By Geography

North America US Canada Mexico

Europe France Germany U.K Spain Italy

Asia Pacific (APAC) China India Japan Australia South Korea

Middle East & Africa (MEA) Saudi Arabia U.A.E South Africa

South & Central America (SCAM) Brazil Argentina



