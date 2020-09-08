The global Epinephrine market is anticipated to reach US$ 4,207.88 Mn in 2027 from US$ 2,247.87 Mn in 2019. The market is anticipated to grow with a CAGR of 8.3% from 2020-2027. The report provides trends prevailing in the global epinephrine market and the factors driving the market along with those that act as hindrances.

Epinephrine is a medication used along with emergency medical treatment services for the allergic reactions caused by insect bites or stings, foods, drugs, and latex, among others. It works by relaxing the muscles in the airways and tightening the blood vessels. The injection is available as a prefilled automatic injection device that contains the solution and in vials to inject subcutaneously and others. The injection is generally injected as required at the first sign of a severe allergic reaction.

Novel drug delivery systems aid in improved drug potency and control drug release, and impart a sustained therapeutic effect for greater safety. Many drugs have an optimum concentration range for maximum benefit, and concentrations above or below can be toxic or produce no therapeutic benefit. Moreover, various drug delivery and drug targeting systems are developed to minimize drug degradation and prevent harmful side-effects.

Epinephrine is one such therapeutics, which require an optimum amount of drug injected in the body at the time of anaphylaxis reaction. Any fault in the delivery device can lead to less or no drug delivery in the patient’s body, and such device malfunction can lead to a product recall. For instance, in 2015, Sanofi voluntarily recalled its Auvi-Q (epinephrine injection) due to suspect of the device malfunction, which might be delivering inaccurate dosage. Advancements in epinephrine drug delivery systems are expected to make the patient’s lives easier. People, particularly children, susceptible to acute allergic reactions can find epinephrine injector challenging to keep and use. The novel drug delivery systems are being introduced to help in facilitating the administration of accurate amount of drugs with secure handling.

The global epinephrine market, based on type has been segmented into Prefilled Syringes, Auto-Injectors, Ampoules and Vials. The auto-injectors segment held a largest share of the market in 2019. Moreover, the segment is also anticipated to register the highest CAGR in the market during the forecast period, owing to advantages offered by the product for easy administration during emergency.

The leading companies operating in the epinephrine market include as MYLAN N.V., Abbott, ALK ABELLO, Amneal Pharma, Kaleo, LINCOLN MEDICAL LTD (BioProject), Teva Pharmaceuticals Ltd, Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation (Novartis AG), Emirade, and Aurum Pharma (Ethypharm Group Company). Various companies are focusing on organic strategies such as product launch and product approvals. Inorganic growth strategies witnessed in the market were partnerships and acquisition among others. For instance, In December 2016, Mylan N.V. launched authorized generic for EpiPen (epinephrine injection, USP) Auto-Injector. The inorganic strategies adopted by the companies are mergers and acquisitions, collaborations and others.

The report segments the global epinephrine market as follows:

Global Epinephrine Market – By Type

Prefilled Syringes

Auto-Injectors

Ampoules and Vials

Global Epinephrine Market – By Application

Anaphylaxis

Superficial Bleeding

Respiratory Disorders

Cardiac Arrest

Global Epinephrine Market – By Distribution Channel

Retail Pharmacies

Hospital Pharmacies

Online Pharmacies

Global Epinephrine Market – By Geography

North America US Canada Mexico

Europe France Germany U.K Spain Italy

Asia Pacific (APAC) China India Japan Australia South Korea

Middle East & Africa (MEA) Saudi Arabia U.A.E South Africa

South & Central America (SCAM) Brazil Argentina



