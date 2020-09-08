Nanocopper Oxide are widely used in the power industry owing to the high requirement of water and need to save freshwater resources. Nanocopper Oxide are gaining attention, especially in open-recirculating, closed-loop, and once-through frameworks, as these boost the heat transfer efficiency in a heat exchange equipment. The growing number of atomic plants across the world, combined with the need to maintain existing plants, is expected to augment the utilization of Nanocopper Oxide

The nanocopper oxide market was valued at US$ 14,465.7thousand in 2018 and is projected to reach US$ 48,974.0thousand by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 14.7% from 2019 to 2027.Factors driving the market growth include increasing demand for nanocopper oxidein the production of electronic equipment, and increasing use of metal oxide nanoparticles in paints and coatings. However, thehigh level of toxicity associated with nanocopper oxide restrains the market growth.

Nanocopper oxide is a red or brown to black nanomaterial available in various forms and is used to meet the needs of the diversified user base. These nanoparticles possess several chemical and physical attributes including antimicrobial and antibiocide properties, photovoltaic properties, relatively stability, and superconductivity. They are generally used in small quantities to boost the performance of the endproduct; they are also considered to be cost-efficient advanced solutions. The nanonparticles are, therefore, used to manufacture batteries, semiconductor devices and equipment, gas sensors, microelectronics, and other equipment. Extensive research and development activities in the field of nanotechnology have paved the way for the application of these nanoparticles in biomedical, agricultural, textile, and other relevant industries.

EUROPENANOCOPPER OXIDEMARKET SEGMENTATION

By EndUser

Electricals and Electronics

Paints and Coatings

Catalysts

Energy Storage

Others

By Country

Germany

France

Italy

UK

Russia

Rest of Europe

