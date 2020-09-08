Cooling water treatment chemicals are widely used in the power industry owing to the high requirement of water and need to save freshwater resources. Cooling water treatment chemicals are gaining attention, especially in open-recirculating, closed-loop, and once-through frameworks, as these boost the heat transfer efficiency in a heat exchange equipment. The growing number of atomic plants across the world, combined with the need to maintain existing plants, is expected to augment the utilization of cooling water treatment chemicals

Cooling Water Treatment Chemicals Market accounted for US$ 15,750.77 Mn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.9% during the forecast period 2019 – 2027, to account for US$ 26,253.37 Mn by 2027.

Europe cooling water treatment chemicals market is segmented on the basis of product is segmented into scale inhibitor, corrosion inhibitor, biocide and others. The scale inhibitor segment in the Europe cooling water treatment chemicals market is estimated to hold a leading share in the market, whereas the corrosion inhibitor segment is estimated to grow at the fastest rate. Scale inhibitors are specially designed to control the deposition of polyvalent metal ions in industrial and wastewater systems. They offer halogen stability and control calcium, iron, manganese, and other metal salts to prevent precipitation on heat transfer surfaces.

Top Key Player:

Accepta.,Albemarle Corporation,Buckman,BWA Water Additives,Chemtex Speciality Limited, Ecolab, Kemira Oyj,Veolia Water Technologies

The growing number of atomic plants across the world, combined with the need to maintain existing plants, is expected to augment the utilization of cooling water treatment chemicals. Power industries, e.g., thermal and atomic plants, frequently use seawater or lake water for cooling the heat exchange equipment.

EUROPE COOLING WATER TREATMENT CHEMICALS MARKET SEGMENTATION

Cooling Water Treatment Chemicals Market, by Product

Scale Inhibitor

Corrosion Inhibitor

Biocide

Others

Cooling Water Treatment Chemicals Market, by Packaging Type

Power Industry

Steel, Mining & Metallurgy

Petrochemicals, Oil & Gas

Food and Beverage

Textile

Others

