Europe Cell Line Development market is anticipated to reach US$ 11,161.35 Mn in 2027 from US$ 3,694.87 Mn in 2018. The cell line development market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 13.2% from 2019-2027.

The report provides trends predominating in the Europe cell line development market and the factors driving the market along with those that act as hindrances. Some major factors driving the market growth are increasing adoption of regenerative medicines, rising prevalence of cancer across the globe, and increasing investments in R&D by pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies. However, the risk associated with cell line contamination is expected to hamper the market during the forecast period.

The factors contributing to the growth of the cell line development market in the countries of Asia Pacific are increasing foreign direct investments in these countries, highly skilled, efficient, and a large number of human resources, streamlining government policies resulting in high expenditures for the biotechnology sector. Moreover, the growing number of players operating across the country manufacture products for cell line development. The countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea are estimated to serve various growth opportunities due to the rising development in the biotechnology sector.

Company Profiles Involved:

Merck KGaA,Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.,Sartorius AG,SELEXIS,BioFactura, Inc.,WuXi AppTec,LakePharma, Inc.,General Electric Company,Lonza,Corning Incorporated

EUROPE CELL LINE DEVELOPMENT – MARKET SEGMENTATION

Europe Cell Line Development Market – By Type

Recombinant Cell Line

Hybridomas

Primary Cell Line

Continuous Cell Lines

Europe Cell Line Development Market – By Product

Media and Reagent

Equipment

Europe Cell Line Development Market – By Application

Bioproduction

Drug Discovery

Tissue Engineering

Europe Cell Line Development Market – By Country

UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

