The Europe household insecticides market is accounted to US$ 2,005.9 Mn in 2018 and is predicted to grow at a CAGR of 5.4% during the forecast period 2019 – 2027, to account for US$ 3,184.5 Mn by 2027.
The growth of the Europe Household Insecticides market is driven by the factors such as, growing geriatric population, increasing rate of obesity and rising incidence of diabetes. However, the market is likely to get impacted due to availability of alternatives for drug delivery and limitations associated with Household Insecticides in the region.
Mosquito-borne diseases are cited among the world’s leading causes of death and illness. The World Health Organization predicts that more than 300 million clinical cases are attributable to mosquito-borne diseases each year. Despite great strides over the last five decades, mosquito-borne illnesses continue to posture significant risks to a significant share of the population in Southern Europe. Current challenges postured by the emergence of West Nile virus in the Western hemisphere demonstrates the importance of cooperation and partnership of government to enhance public health.
Top Key Profile:
Godrej Consumer Products Limited,Liphatech, Inc,Neogen Corporation,SC Johnson & Son, Inc, Spectrum Brands, Inc.,Reckitt Benckiser Group plc,Sumitomo Chemical Co., Ltd.,Bayer AG, PelGar International,Hockley International Limited
EUROPE HOUSEHOLD INSECTICIDES MARKET SEGMENTATION
By Insect Type
Mosquitoes & Flies
Rats & other Rodents
Termites
Bedbugs & Beetles
Others
By Composition
Natural
Synthetic
By Packaging
Small
Medium
Large
By Distribution Channel
Supermarket/Hypermarket
Convenience Stores
Online Stores
Others
By Country
Germany
France
Italy
UK
Russia
Rest of Europe
