Europe Spirit packaging plays a vital role in the growth in the consumption of liquor. Thus, manufacturers of this packaging are focusing more on packages that enhance consumer experience and taking into account the change in consumer habits. Premium and super-premium brands demand significant brand protection in terms of packaging. Product safety is the foremost factor associated with the development of efficient packaging material. The packaging materials and design should communicate, connect with consumers, and deliver the required information.

The Europe spirit glass packaging market accounted to US$ 2,394.1 Mn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.7% during the forecast period 2019 – 2027, to account to US$ 5,481.4 Mn by 2027.

Higher demand for sustainable packaging is fuelling the market growth In the overall beverages market, glass is the most preferred materials for packaging as compared to metal and plastic. Glass is inert material and considered as eco-friendly package which is 100% recyclable and reusable. Glass containers do not require any plastic liners, best for test perseverance, and superior for generating premium experiences.

Company Profiles Involved:

Allied Glass Containers Ltd,Ardagh Group,Bruni Glass S.P.A,Gerresheimer AG,Glassworks International Ltd.,Owens-Illinois, Inc.,Pont Packaging,Stölzle Glass Group,Vetropack Holding Ltd,Vidrala

EUROPE SPIRIT GLASS PACKAGING MARKET SEGMENTATION

By Range of Glass

Standard

Premium

Super Premium

By Colored of Glass

Bare Glass

Colored Glass

By Country

European Countries

GERMANY

France

UK

Austria

Switzerland

Belgium

Netherlands

Luxembourg

Scandinavia

Denmark

Sweden

Norway

Finland

Ireland

Rest of Europe

