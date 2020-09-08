Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Human Platelet Lysate market.

By Product Type (Heparin-free Platelet Lysate and Platelet Lysate with Heparin), By Application (Research Use and Clinical Use)

Human platelet lysate (HPL) is a non-animal derived cell culture growth supplement obtained from blood platelets after freezing and thawing. HPL contains abundant growth factors and cytokines necessary for cell growth and proliferation. Platelet lysate can be used as a source of growth factors to replace bovine serum in the cell culture medium. Replacing bovine serum with HPL allows expansion and clinical grade production of functional mesenchymal stromal cells by removing the risk of xenogeneic immune reactions and transmission of bovine prion and viral pathogens.

The global Human Platelet Lysate market is valued at 129.34 million US$ in 2017 growing at a CAGR of 26.8% during 2019-2025.

The demand of Human Platelet Lysate for Clinical applications accounted for US$87.51 Mn of total market value in 2017.

Snapshot of Porters Five Forces Analysis for the current Human Platelet Lysate market.

Supplier Power: High The Threat of Substitution: Low Competitive Rivalry: Moderate A limited number of suppliers that can meet

the high-quality standards set for human

platelet lysate manufacturing Prices of human platelet lysate are

expected to be stable hence fewer chances

of getting substituted The degree of competition is

moderate as the manufacturers are

offering similar product categories

with limited differentiating

attributes. Many of the market

players are looking for their own

arrangements of raw materials. This

may lead to reduced pricing

pressure during the forecast period. Buyer Power: Low The Threat of New Entry: Medium A limited number of human platelet lysate

manufacturers have the ability to meet high

degree of customization requirements of the

large buyers Rising demand for human platelet lysate

products across both developed and

developing countries

Top Level Analysis of Human Platelet Lysate Market:

The US FDA is moving towards adopting European guidelines requiring that bovine materials be removed from culturing media for any therapeutic product containing cultured cells, thus making human platelet lysate an attractive alternative to the production and manufacturing processes which is anticipated to fuel the demand of human platelet lysate during the forecast period.

Traditionally, the fetal bovine serum is supplemented in basic research and in most clinical trials. Within the past years, many laboratories adapted their culture conditions to human platelet lysate (hPL), which further stimulates the proliferation and expansion of MSCs. Particularly with regard to clinical application, human alternatives

In 2016, the market size of the Heparin-free Platelet Lysate market was USD $45.96 Million and the market size of Platelet Lysate with Heparin was USD $47.76 Million with a total market value of USD $93.72 Million. Clinical application and Research Application accounted for USD $63.56 Million and USD $30.16 Million respectively.

Additionally, in terms of volume(liters), Heparin-free Platelet Lysate market demand was of 19512 liters, approximately 5154 US gallons and that of Platelet Lysate with Heparin was 20445 liters, approximately 5400 US Gallons (Total of 39957 liters, 10554 US Gallon)

North America Human Platelet Lysate market accounted for 44% of market share, followed by Europe at 26%. APAC, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa Human platelet size was 19%, 6%, and 5% respectively.

Bifurcation of demand by End-User Industries

Contract Research Organizations Biopharmaceutical Companies Academic & Research Institutes Cell Therapy Manufacturers Total 31.26 24.74 19.55 18.18 93.73 (USD Million) 12,629 9,997 7,898 7,343 37867 (Litres)

Segment by Regions

North America

APAC

EMEA

LATAM

Segment by Type

Heparin

Heparin free

Segment by Application

Biopharmaceutical companies

Contract research organizations

Academic & research institutes

Pharmaceutical companies

Others

