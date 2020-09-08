Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Neonatal Intensive Care market.

Neonatal intensive care unit or NICU includes specialized nursery care rooms specifically designed for neonates in need of intensive medical care. The neonatal care units are equipped with highly advanced machines that provide critical care and support to the preterm babies either having low birth weight or suffering from serious medical conditions such as respiratory distress syndrome (RDS).

According to the World health organization (WHO) around 15 million babies are born preterm every year, and this number is accelerating at a rapid pace. Prematurity has become one of the leading causes of death in newborns globally, and this is likely to increase the demand for the number of neonatal intensive care units in hospitals for assisting in the proper care of the neonates. Moreover, developing hospital healthcare infrastructure, and the entry of private players in the hospitals sector, is projected to fuel the demand for essential equipment used for NICU during the forecast period.

Market Trends observed in the Neonatal intensive care unit market segment:

The growing innovations in the medical technology field are playing a critical role in the development of high quality and featured neonatal equipment. The rise in technological advancements has supported the growing demand for highly specialized neonatal care equipment across both developed and emerging economies.

The development of novel incubators and MRI-compatible incubators is expected to provide enhanced care to preterm babies which in turn is anticipated to propel the neonatal care equipment market at a rapid pace.

Additionally, the rising awareness among healthcare providers about the advancements in the equipment for NICU and an increase in the collaborations among players to provide highly advanced NICU are anticipated to accelerate the market growth.

MARKET DRIVERS of Neonatal intensive care Equipment

Rise in Preterm Births and Rise in NICU Admission to Accelerate the Growth.

The rise in the burden of chronic diseases such as diabetes, high blood pressure and an increase in the adoption of a sedentary lifestyle are some of the major factors responsible for the growing number of premature births globally.

According to the report published by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) in 2018, around 2% to 10% of pregnancy cases in the United States are affected by gestational diabetes. Increasing preterm birth rates globally and a rise in the demand for high-quality care for newborns are anticipated to drive the neonatal care equipment market growth. As per a report published in the National Center for Biotechnology Information (NCBI), infant respiratory distress syndrome occurs in approximately 7% of all preterm births. The growing prevalence of these co-morbid conditions in preterm births globally is likely to further drive the NICU market in developed and emerging countries.

Additionally, rising awareness among the population in developing nations about neonatal care, and the growing number of NICU admissions are likely to boost the growth of the market. According to Bliss, the leading U.K.-based charity organization, around 100,000 babies i.e., 1 in 7 babies born in the U.K., are admitted to a NICU every year, further accelerating the demand for neonatal care equipment.

Moreover, the growing emphasis on research and development activities by market players for the introduction of innovative neonatal intensive care equipment is likely to drive the neonatal intensive care market growth during the forecast period.

MARKET RESTRAINT likely to be expected in the growth of Neonatal intensive care Equipment

High cost of Procurement to Restrict the Market Growth

High maintenance and purchase cost of neonatal intensive care equipment is anticipated to hinder the market growth during the forecast period.

Poor accessibility of neonatal care equipment in developing is likely to restrain the growth of the market.

These NICUs in emerging countries are witnessing an increasing flow of patients. This is driving the demand for neonatal intensive care devices in these settings. However, budgetary constraint, and limited healthcare expenditure in these countries has led to an increasing number of neonatal intensive care units buying low-cost refurbished devices. This along with the presence of a large refurbished equipment market in emerging countries is limiting the demand for new equipment in hospitals. This is another factor restraining the growth of this market.

SEGMENTATION

By Product Analysis

Neonatal Incubators

Phototherapy Equipment

Neonatal Ventilators

Neonatal Monitors

Others

Some Fact and Figures

Neonatal Incubators Dominated the Market in 2018

The neonatal incubators segment dominated the market in 2019 as neonatal incubators provide a suitable temperature to the neonates. These incubators are the pre-requisites of a neonatal intensive care unit, and maintain the thermal stability within the chamber, enhancing the survival rate of the premature newborns.

The introduction of highly advanced neonatal incubators by players and an increase in the number of neonatal admissions are fueling the demand for neonatal incubators from healthcare settings. The neonatal ventilators segment, on the other hand, is likely to grow at a rapid pace during the forecast period. The rise in the prevalence of respiratory disorders in premature babies is likely to boost the demand for neonatal ventilators during the forecast period. The presence of a large number of players in the development of neonatal monitors and growing innovations in monitors displaying real-time data are likely to accelerate the growth of the neonatal monitor”s segment. The rise in the prevalence of neonatal jaundice and the advantages of phototherapy equipment in the treatment of jaundice in newborns is likely to upsurge the need for neonatal phototherapy during the forecast period.

By End User Analysis Segmentation

Hospitals segment to dominate the Market throughout the Forecast Period.

In terms of end-users, the market is segmented into hospitals and specialty clinics. The market is dominated by the hospital segment, owing to the availability of highly advance neonatal equipment in the hospitals. Moreover, the presence of skilled professionals in hospitals and an increase in the number of hospitals with NICU units across the globe are likely to result in specialized care to preterm infants, thereby boosting the segment. Rising adoption of NICUs in specialty clinics and the growing number of private maternity clinics integrated with high quality of neonatal intensive care departments are likely to boost the growth of specialty clinics segment at a significant rate during the forecast period.

By End user

Hospitals

Specialty Clinics

By Geography

North America (the U.S. and Canada)

Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Scandinavia, and the Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, Southeast Asia, and the Rest of Asia- Pacific)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, and the Rest of Latin America)

The Middle East & Africa ( GCC, South Africa, and the Rest of the Middle East & Africa)

The market size in North America stood at USD 216o million in 2019. The presence of a well-established healthcare system, along with the strong foothold of major players engaged in the NICU market are the major factors responsible for regional growth of the market.

The market in Asia Pacific is projected to outpace the mature markets in North America and Europe, by registering the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The improving healthcare infrastructure, presence of various players, and the rising awareness about neonatal care by many healthcare organizations are likely to provide lucrative growth opportunities to the market in Asia Pacific.

The markets in Latin America and Middle East & Africa are likely to grow at a slower pace. The rapid rise in the prevalence of respiratory diseases in newborn infants and an increase in premature birth rates are likely to accelerate the demand for neonatal intensive care in the respective regions during the forthcoming year.

KEY INDUSTRY PLAYERS

Presence of Innovative Equipment have propelled DrÃ¤gerwerk AG & Co. KGaA, Inspiration Healthcare Group plc, and General Electric Company to Capture Leading Position in the Global Market

The competitive landscape indicates a consolidated nature of the neonatal intensive care market. DrÃ¤gerwerk AG & Co. KGaA, Inspiration Healthcare Group plc, Masimo Corporation, Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Corporation Limited are some of the major players in the market. A diversified product portfolio and a strong focus on the development of highly advanced equipment for the NICU are the key factors for the dominance of these companies in the global market. Moreover, a strong geographical presence in both domestic and international markets provides these players with a valuable opportunity to strengthen their position in this market.

LIST OF KEY COMPANIES PROFILED:(Click to view the product of the manufacturers)

DrÃ¤gerwerk AG & Co. KGaA

Inspiration Healthcare Group plc

General Electric Company

Masimo corporation

Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Corporation Limited

Phoenix Medical Systems (P) Ltd.

Others

KEY INDUSTRY DEVELOPMENTS:

May 2020 – Windtree Therapeutics, Inc. a biotechnology and medical device company focused on developing drug product candidates and medical device technologies to address acute cardiovascular and pulmonary diseases, today announced it has enrolled the first patient into its AERO SURF(R) phase 2b bridging study in premature infants with respiratory distress syndrome (RDS). This bridging study is intended to complete the phase 2 clinical program for AEROSURF and transition clinical development to phase 3 by validating the performance of the new aerosol delivery system (ADS) in the neonatal intensive care unit (NICU) and a more intensive dosing regimen.

May 2020- IRADIMED CORPORATION announced the issuance by the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office of a patent that expands on previous claims pertaining to the wireless remote control of IV infusion pumps. The patent for invention number US 10,617,821 B2 relates to a system and method for remotely communicating with an infusion device, such as our MRI compatible IV infusion pump.

The IRADIMED 3880 system operates dependably in magnetic fields up to 30,000 gauss, which means it can operate virtually anywhere in the MRI scanner room. The IRADIMED 3880 has a compact, lightweight design allowing it to travel with the patient from their critical care unit, to the MRI and back, resulting in increased patient safety through uninterrupted vital signs monitoring and decreasing the amount of time critically ill patients are away from critical care units. The features of the IRADIMED 3880 include: wireless ECG with dynamic gradient filtering; wireless SpO2 using Masimo(R) algorithms; non-magnetic respiratory CO2; invasive and non-invasive blood pressure; patient temperature, and; optional advanced multi-gas anesthetic agent unit featuring continuous Minimum Alveolar Concentration measurements. The IRADIMED 3880 MRI compatible patient vital signs monitoring system has an easy-to-use design and allows for the effective communication of patient vital signs information to clinicians.

April 2020 -Draegerwerk AG said orders for its products jumped in the first quarter due to the coronavirus pandemic, and reported higher sales and a narrower loss for the period. Demand for hospital consumables, patient monitoring and anesthesia devices has also increased,” said Stefan Draeger, chairman of the company. Overall, Draeger”s order intake for the quarter more than doubled to 1.39 billion euros ($1.51 billion), from EUR647.6 million a year prior. The company narrowed its net loss to EUR6.7 million from EUR10.1 million a year prior, while its sales for the quarter rose 6.4% to EUR640 million. Draeger said that it has good opportunities for its sales and earnings for 2020 to be much higher than it had originally planned as a result of the demand created by the coronavirus pandemic, and that it has withdrawn its original 2020 guidance.

October 2019 €“ Inspiration Healthcare Group plc announced the launch of the CosyTherm2 controller for neonatal care units. The company showcased its product offerings at MEDICA – the worlds largest medical trade fair for medical technology, in November 2019, with an aim to strengthen its brand presence in the market.

April 2019 €“ DrÃ¤gerwerk AG & Co. KGaA received FDA approval Seattle Positive Airway Pressure (PAP) plus system for a newborn with Respiratory Distress Syndrome.

