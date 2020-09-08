Latest market study on “UK Surgical Gloves Market Forecast to 2027 – COVID-19 Impact and Country Analysis by Raw Material (Latex Gloves, Nitrile Gloves, Vinyl Gloves, Neoprene Gloves, Polyisoprene Gloves, and Biogel Gloves), Form (Powdered, and Powdered-Free), Usage (Disposable, and Reusable), Distribution Channel (Retail, Medical Store, and Online), End User (Hospitals and Clinics, Ambulatory Surgery Centers, and Others)”.The research report provides deep insights into the UK market revenue, parent market trends, macro-economic indicators, and governing factors, along with market attractiveness per market segment. The report provides an overview of the growth rate of the UK Surgical Gloves market during the forecast period, i.e., 2020–2027. Most importantly, the report further identifies the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies. The research segments the market on the basis of product type, application, technology, and region. To offer more clarity regarding the industry, the report takes a closer look at the current status of various factors including but not limited to supply chain management, niche markets, distribution channel, trade, supply, and demand and production capability across different countries.

The UK surgical gloves market is expected to reach US$ 782.10 million by 2027 from US$ 345.16 million in 2019. The market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 10.8% from 2020 to 2027

What is UK Surgical Gloves?

The growth of the market in the region is driven by the factors, such as the availability of well-established healthcare system and increasing surgical procedures and staff. Whereas, shortage for gloves across the country is likely to hinder the market growth during the forecast period.

In the UK, surgery is considered to be one of the essential treatments and is offered as secondary care by National Health Service (NHS). Although, the number of surgical procedures across the country is increasing, the procedures widely vary depending upon the health condition of a patient. One in 10 people has been operated in the UK. Generally, the surgical procedures are conducted for hernia repair, hip and knee replacement, gall bladder removal, and among others in the region. According to an article “Frequency of surgical treatment and related hospital procedures in the UK: a national ecological study using hospital episode statistics,” published in July 2017, 39,631,801 surgical patient episodes were registered between April 2009 and March 2014.

Some of the key players profiled in the study are Ansell Limited, McKESSON CORPORATION, Cardinal Health Inc, HENRY SCHEIN, INC, Mölnlycke Health Care AB, Dynarex Corporation, Unigloves (UK) Limited, ABENA UK LTD, Globus Group (Globus (Shetland) Ltd), Barber Healthcare Limited, etc.

