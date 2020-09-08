Latest market study on “US Healthcare Fraud Analytics Market to 2027 – Country Analysis and Forecasts by Solution (Predictive Analytics, Descriptive Analytics, Prescriptive Analytics); Mode of Delivery (On-Premise Delivery Models, Cloud-Based Delivery Models); Application (Insurance Claims Review, Pharmacy Billing Misuse, Payment Integrity, Medical Identity Theft, Other Applications); End User (Government Agencies, Private Insurance Payers, Third-party Service Providers, Employers)”.The research report provides deep insights into the US market revenue, parent market trends, macro-economic indicators, and governing factors, along with market attractiveness per market segment. The report provides an overview of the growth rate of the US Healthcare Fraud Analytics market during the forecast period, i.e., 2020–2027. Most importantly, the report further identifies the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies. The research segments the market on the basis of product type, application, technology, and region. To offer more clarity regarding the industry, the report takes a closer look at the current status of various factors including but not limited to supply chain management, niche markets, distribution channel, trade, supply, and demand and production capability across different countries.

The US Healthcare Fraud Analytics market is expected to reach US$ 3,483.12 Mn in 2027 from US$ 517.28 Mn in 2019. The market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 27.4% from 2020-2027.

US Healthcare Fraud AnalyticsMarket In-Depth Analysis:

The healthcare industry is susceptible to a wide range of frauds that will lead to financial losses. Healthcare fraud is a large contributor to unnecessary costs and the rise in spending in the US healthcare industry. The financial loss can be declined by deploying artificial intelligence (AI) tools to prevent and detect fraud. AI is capable of analyzing the huge amount of data generated in the healthcare organization and flags the fraud before it starts. The technology is adaptive enough to help tackle fraud at any of its stages. Thus the adoption of AI in healthcare fraud detection is likely to experience the positive outcomes in the coming future.

Some of the key players profiled in the study areConduent Inc., DXC Technology, Scioinspire, Corp., FICO, Optum, Inc., SAS Institute, Pondera Solutions, Lexisnexis Risk Solutions, Whitehatai, Cotiviti, Inc, etc.

The report profiles the key players in the industry, along with a detailed analysis of their individual positions against the US landscape. The study conducts SWOT analysis to evaluate strengths and weaknesses of the key players in the US Healthcare Fraud Analytics market. The researcher provides an extensive analysis of the US Healthcare Fraud Analytics market size, share, trends, overall earnings, gross revenue, and profit margin to accurately draw a forecast and provide expert insights to investors to keep them updated with the trends in the market.

Competitive scenario:

The study assesses factors such as segmentation, description, and applications of US Healthcare Fraud Analytics industries. It derives accurate insights to give a holistic view of the dynamic features of the business, including shares, profit generation, thereby directing focus on the critical aspects of the business.

Scope of the Report

The research on the US Healthcare Fraud Analytics market focuses on mining out valuable data on investment pockets, growth opportunities, and major market vendors to help clients understand their competitor’s methodologies. The research also segments the US Healthcare Fraud Analytics market on the basis of end user, product type, application, and demography for the forecast period 2021–2027. Comprehensive analysis of critical aspects such as impacting factors and competitive landscape are showcased with the help of vital resources, such as charts, tables, and infographics.

