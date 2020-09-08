A new market study report by The Insight Partners on the US Blood Bank Market has been released with reliable information and accurate forecasts for a better understanding of the current and future market scenarios. The report offers an in-depth analysis of the US market, including qualitative and quantitative insights, historical data, and estimated projections about the market size and share in the forecast period. The forecasts mentioned in the report have been acquired by using proven research assumptions and methodologies. Hence, this research study serves as an important depository of the information for every market landscape. The report is segmented on the basis of types, end-users, applications, and regional markets.

The US blood bank market is expected to reach US$6,025.26 millionby 2027 from US$ 3,975.02 million in 2019;the market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.5% from 2020to 2027.

What is US Blood Bank?

Hematologic diseases such as blood cell cancer, hematologic rare genetic disorders, anemia, and sickle cell disease, and complications from chemotherapy or transfusions have been major medical issues affecting millions of Americans. As per the American Society of Hematology, ~900,000 people in the US develop blood clots, and ~100,000 deaths occur every year due to hematologic diseases. Also, as per the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), ~400 babies are born with hemophilia every year in the US. As per the American National Red Cross, sickle cell disease affects ~90,000–100,000 people in the US, and ~1,000 babies are born with this condition every year. Sickle cell patients may require blood transfusions throughout their lives, which, in turn, necessitates prompt availability of blood to avoid complications.Moreover, leukemia, lymphoma, myeloma, and myelodysplastic disorders are highly prevalent cancer types in the country. For instance, as per the American Cancer Society, in US, the cancer diagnosis cases are likely to cross the mark of 1.8 million in 2020, and most of them would require blood during their chemotherapy treatment.

The Emerging Players in the US Blood Bank Market includes Bloodworks Northwest, San Diego Blood Bank, America’s Blood Centers, CSL Plasma, Blood Centers of America, The American National Red Cross, New York Blood Center, Vitalant, Interstate Blood Bank, Inc., etc.

An Overview of the Impact of COVID-19 on this Market:

Due to the pandemic, we have included a special section on the Impact of COVID 19 on the US Blood Bank Market which would mention How the Covid-19 is Affecting the US Blood Bank Industry, Market Trends and Potential Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape, Covid-19 Impact on Key Regions and Proposal for US Blood Bank Players to fight Covid-19 Impact.

