The cephalosporin drugs market has witnessed a significant growth in the recent years with all the leading pharmaceutical companies developing their own brands of cephalosporin drugs. The market value is estimated to grow significantly during the forecast period, i.e., 2019 – 2027 owing to the rising demand for these drugs.The Asia-Pacific region is contributing and supporting research on the cephalosporin drugs owing to the increasing number of diseases due to bacteria-related infections in this region.

As the usage of antibiotics escalates, the bacteria eventually evolve and become resistant to the effects of these drugs. This results in a growing demand for advanced drugs which are stronger in action and are able to treat the infection without any toxic repercussions, further driving the growth of the market. The market for cephalosporin drugs is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of around 3% during the forecast period.

The cephalosporin drugs can be segmented by generation into first generation, second generation, third generation, fourth generation and fifth generation. Among these segments, the third generation drugs segment has the highest usage rate, whereas, the fifth generation drugs segment is estimated to have the highest growth rate in future. The notable increase in the fifth generation cephalosporin drugs such as Ceftobiprole and Ceftarolinecan be attributed to their ability to kill a wide range of bacteria making them highly effective against bacterial infections.

The property of cephalosporin drugs to work against a number of infections such as the ear infections, skin infections, urinary tract infections, respiratory tract infections and others is estimated to cause a significant increase in their production.Moreover, using them as a part of combinational therapy with other drugs allows the patients to receive the necessary treatment. One of the other factors leading to the growing demand for cephalosporin drugs is their similarity with Penicillin, which makes them fit for use as an alternative to the Penicillin drugs.

However, some people might experience certain allergic reactions to cephalosporin drugs, which isexpected to operate as a key restraint to the growth of the market over the forecast period.

This report also provides the existing competitive scenario of some of the key players of the global cephalosporin drugs market which includes company profiling of Astellas, Lupin Pharmaceuticals, Glaxo SmithKline, Merck & Co., Pfizer, Sandoz, Teva Pharmaceuticals, Baxtor International, Macleods Pharmaceuticals Ltd., F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG. The profiling enfolds key information of the companies which encompasses business overview, products and services, key financials and recent news and developments. On the whole, the report depicts detailed overview of the global cephalosporin drugs market that will help industry consultants, equipment manufacturers, existing players searching for expansion opportunities, new players searching possibilities and other stakeholders to align their market centric strategies according to the ongoing and expected trends in the future.

