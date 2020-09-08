The global e-Invoicing market is growing with the rising adoption of these solutions in segments such as business-to-business (B2B), business-to-customer (B2C), and business-to-government. E-Invoicing refers to the electronic generation of invoice as well as exchange of this e-invoice between buyers and suppliers. Various countries define e-Invoicing differently as per the regulations and nature of businesses prevalent in these countries. The e-Invoicing market is segmented on the basis of type and end user. Based on type, the market is segmented into cloud and on-premises. Further, the market based on end user is segmented into B2B, B2C, and others.

The Europe E-Invoicing Market is growing along with the Technology, Media and Telecommunications industry, but the market is likely to slow down its growth due to the shortage of skilled professionals, suggests the Business Market Insights report.

Market Overview and Dynamics

The Europe e-Invoicing market is expected to reach US$ 4,217.6 Mn by 2027 from US$ 1,241.7 Mn in 2019; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 17.1% from 2020 to 2027. Factors driving the market growth in this region include the with adoption of e-invoicing, businesses can save substantial costs related to in Invoicing generation and transmission to end customers. The automation of Invoicing process through e-Invoicing strategically and operationally benefits the buyers, suppliers, and managers. A few of their benefits include reduced costs, increased accuracy, faster payments, enhanced productivity, eco-friendliness, improved cash management, and improved compliance.

Key Market Segments

In terms of deployment model, the cloud segment accounted for a larger share of the Europe e-Invoicing market in 2019. Further, the B2C segment held the largest share of the market, based on end user, in 2019.

These factors are expected to offer broad growth opportunities in the Technology, Media and Telecommunications industry and this is expected to cause the demand for Europe E-Invoicing Market in the market.

EUROPE E-INVOICINGMARKET SEGMENTATION

By Type

Cloud

On-Premises

By End User

B2B

B2C

Others

By Country

Germany

France

Italy

UK

Russia

Rest of Europe

Company Profiles

Basware Corporation

Cegedim SA

Comarch SA

Coupa Software Inc.

IBM Corporation

SAP SE

The Sage Group plc

Tradeshift

