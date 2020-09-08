The North America pacemakers market is expected to reach US$ 5,144.2 Mn in 2027 from US$ 2,607.1 Mn in 2018. The market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 8.0% from 2019-2027.

Key factors that are driving the growth of the market are rising incidence of cardiovascular diseases, significant geriatric population present in the region that is susceptible to the risk of chronic heart diseases and presence of key players in the market and major technological advancements made by the North American players in the market.

The North America Pacemakers Market is growing along with the healthcare industry, but the market is likely to slow down its growth due to the shortage of skilled professionals, suggests the Business Market Insights report.

The pacemakers market, based on product type, is segmented into implantable pacemakers and external pacemakers. In 2018, the implantable pacemakers segment held the largest share of the market, by product type. Moreover, the same segment of pacemakers market is also expected to witness growth in its demand at the fastest CAGR of 8.3% from 2019 to 2027. The spurring adoption of these devices relies majorly on the availability of reimbursement that results in reducing the economic burden on the patients in the developed economies that have a high prevalence of cardiovascular diseases. Moreover, the implantable pacemakers are highly penetrated in the market and thus are adopted as a first preference due to low risk, and other advantages offered by these devices.

These factors are expected to offer broad growth opportunities in the healthcare industry and this is expected to cause the demand for North America Pacemakers Market in the market.

NORTH AMERICA PACEMAKERS– MARKET SEGMENTATION

By Product Type

Implantable Pacemakers

External Pacemakers

By Technology

Single Chambered

Dual Chambered

Bi-Ventricular

By End User

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centres

Others

By Country

U.S

Canada

Mexico

Companies Mentioned

Medico S.p.A.

Vitatron

Abbott

Medtronic

OSCOR

LivaNova Plc

Abiomed

Boston Scientific Corporation

Biotronik

Lepu Medical

