The Asia Pacific infusion pumps market is expected to reach US$ 3,114.7 Mn in 2025 from US$ 1,943.5 Mn in 2018. The market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 7.0% from 2019-2025.

The growth of the market is driven by the factors such as, growing geriatric population and increasing rate of obesity. However, the market is likely to slower down its growth due to High cost of diabetes care devices and increasing prevalence of type 2 diabetes.

The Asia Pacific Infusion Pumps Market is growing along with the healthcare industry, but the market is likely to slow down its growth due to the shortage of skilled professionals, suggests the Business Market Insights report.

China is expected to lead the market in the Asia Pacific region owing to investments by Chinese government in healthcare system and rising incidence of cancer in the country. Moreover, China’s changing medical device exports have increased the production of the medical devices in the country is expected to fuel the growth of infusion pumps market in the China. Therefore, considering the above mentioned factors the growth of the market in the country is likely to contribute largest share in the Asia Pacific region during the forecast period.

These factors are expected to offer broad growth opportunities in the healthcare industry and this is expected to cause the demand for Asia Pacific Infusion Pumps Market in the market.

ASIA PACIFIC INFUSION PUMPS – MARKET SEGMENTATION

By Type

Ambulatory Pumps

Enteral Pumps

Patient-Controlled Analgesia (PCA) Pumps

Insulin Pumps

Volumetric Pumps

Smart Pumps

Elastomeric Pumps

Syringe Pumps

Accessories

By Application

Diabetes

Chemotherapy

Gastrointestinal Diseases

Pediatrics

By End User

Hospitals & Clinics

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Homecare

By Geography

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

Company Profiles

BD

Terumo Corporation

F. Hoffman-La Roche Ltd

B. Braun Melsungen AG

Medtronic

Baxter

Smith Medical

Moog Inc.

ICU Medical, Inc.

Insulet corporation.

