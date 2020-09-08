The COVID-19 pandemic is anticipated to impact the global tissue diagnostics market in an optimistic way. The ISH technology segment has a higher growth rate in the forecast period. The breast cancer application segment is anticipated to show lucrative growth in the estimated period. Hospital end-user is dominating the market in terms of revenue generation. In light of the region, The North America region has generated the highest revenue in the current market situation.

The unexpected COVID-19 has changed the thought process. The COVID-19 outbreak has an optimistic impact on the global tissue diagnostic market. The rising number of cancer cases and the mortality rate is anticipated to fuel the demand of the tissue diagnostics market in the forecast period. Various developments such as 3D cell culture were developed recently that are used in the area of tissue engineering. This 3D cell culture aids in the accuracy of the study of organ physiology. Moreover, the higher cost involved in the deployment and higher penetration is expected to hamper the market growth in the forecast period. During this coronavirus crisis situation, we are helping our clients in understanding the impact of COVID-19 on the global tissue diagnostics market.

According to a new report published by Research Dive, the global tissue diagnostics market is anticipated to register a revenue of $5.0 billion. The rising number of a cancer patient’s around the globe. Moreover, technological advancements such as 3D cell culture that was developed recently that are used in the field of tissue engineering. In addition, it can be used in unique applications such as the restoration of damaged tissues. Several other technologies such as micro-engineering technologies have enhanced pharmacy research. Thus, these factors are responsible for the development of the global tissue diagnostics market in the projected period. The global tissue diagnostics market is segmented on the basis of technology, application, end-user, and region. The report provides detailed information about drivers, opportunities, restraints, segmental analysis, and competitive players of the market. As per our analysts, an increasing number of cancer patients and technological advancements are fueling the market growth in the forecast period. However, the high cost required for the deployment of systems and higher penetration is expected to hamper the market growth.

• The ISH technology segment has a higher growth rate in the forecast period

Based on the type of technology, the global tissue diagnostics market is fragmented into ISH, digital pathology, anatomy pathology, workflow, and consumables. Among these, ISH segment has the highest growth rate in the forecast period owing to the rising utilization of technology in both clinical R & D for enhancing cancer treatment. This technology also provides differentiation between types of tumors, unlike conventional methods. Thus these factors are responsible for the higher growth rate of this segment in the forecast period.

• Breast Cancer application segment is expected to show lucrative growth in the estimated period

On the basis of application, the global tissue diagnostics market is classified into breast cancer, prostate cancer, gastric cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, and others. Among these, the breast cancer application segment is anticipated to show lucrative growth owing to increasing breast cancer among people and inclination in the genetic inheritance.

• Hospital end-user type is dominating the market in terms of revenue generation in the forecast period

On the basis of end-user, the global tissue diagnostics market is classified into hospitals, research laboratories, pharmaceutical organizations, and research organizations. Among these, hospital end-user is dominating the market in terms of revenue generation owing to the increasing consumption of tissue diagnostics techniques in hospitals. Tissue diagnostic methods offer reduced time in the detection of health issues as compared to conventional methods.

• Regional Outlook and Major Market Players

The global tissue diagnostics market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. Among these, the North America region has generated the highest revenue in the current condition owing to the précised medication initiative implementation in parts of the U.S.

The most prominent players in the global tissue diagnostics market are Abbott Laboratories, Danaher, Siemens, Merck KGaA, GE Healthcare, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., bioMérieux SA, DiaGenic ASA, QIAGEN, and others.

