The abrupt occurrence of COVID-19 has created a positive impact on the energy-based cancer treatment market. Non Invasive segment is predicted to be the profitable segment. X-Ray segment is predicted to have the highest growth rate. North America is predicted to create more growth opportunity for the investors to invest in the forecast period.

Pandemic have impacted positively to the energy-based cancer treatment market in the recent days. Increasing number of cancer patients is predicted to be the major driving factor for the energy-based cancer treatment market. According World Health Organization (WHO), the number of cancer patients has increased up to 18.1 million and there have been 9.6 million cancer related deaths in 2018. Moreover, the cost involved in treating cancer is very high which is predicted to hinder the market in the forecast period. Advancement in technology in treating cancer is predicted to create more growth opportunity in the forecast period. During this unpredicted situation, we are helping our clients in understanding the impact of COVID19 on the global social commerce market.

The global market is classified on the basis of type, source of energy and application. The report offers the complete information about drivers, opportunities, restraints, segmental analysis and major players of the global market.

• Factors Affecting the Market Growth

As per our analyst, rise in the number of cancer patients is predicted to be the major driving factor for the market in the forecast period. On the other hand treatment cost of cancer with energy based is predicted to be very high which is predicted to hinder the global energy-based cancer treatment market in the projected timeframe.

• Non-Invasive Segment is Predicted to be the Most Lucrative Segment

Depending on treatment type, the energy-based cancer treatment market is further divided into invasive and non-invasive. Non-invasive is predicted to grow enormously in the forecast period. Non –invasive is effective in finding the cancer cell across the body of the patient and helps in killing the cancer cell without harming the healthy cell is predicted to boost the segment in the forecast period

• X-Ray segment is Predicted to have the highest growth rate

Depending on source of energy, the energy-based cancer treatment market is further divided into proton beam, x-rays, electron beam and gamma rays. X-ray segment is predicted to have maximum growth in the forecast period. X-ray radiation Rays radiation therapy has nominal side effects on the DNA as compared to chemotherapy which is predicted to drive the segment in the forecast period.

• Breast Cancer Segment is Predicted to Grow Enormously

Depending on application, the energy-based cancer treatment market is further divided into breast cancer, cervical cancer, prostate cancer and others. Breast cancer segment is predicted to have maximum growth rate in the forecast period. Increase funds by various organization for breast cancer and treatment of breast cancer is very high as compared to other is predicted to boost the segment in the forecast period.

• Regional Breakdown of the Market

On the basis of region, the energy-based cancer treatment market is further classified into North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe and LAMEA. North America is predicted to create more investment opportunity in the forecast period. Advanced healthcare institution, existence of advanced technology for treating various cancer is predicted to boost the region market in the forecast period. Moreover, presence of large number of cancer patient across the region is predicted to drive the market in the forecast period.

• Top Companies Leading the Market

The major key players in the market are Mevion Medical Systems, Hitachi, Ltd., Accuray Incorporated., IBA Worldwide, Isoray Inc., Elekta AB (pub), Siemens Healthcare Private Limited, ProTom International, RANOR, Inc,and NTP Radioisotopes SOC Ltd among others.

