The North America restorative dentistry market is to reach US$ 9,270.4 Mn in 2027 from US$ 5,479.2 Mn in 2018. The market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 6.2% from 2019-2027.

The growth of the restorative devices market is primarily attributed due to the rising demand for cosmetic dentistry, rising prevalence of tooth decay, and technological developments in restorative dentistry. However, high cost of restorative dentistry and dental implants are expected to hamper the growth of the market at certain extent.

The North America Restorative Dentistry Market is growing along with the healthcare industry, but the market is likely to slow down its growth due to the shortage of skilled professionals, suggests the Business Market Insights report.

Mexico is expected to be the fastest growing market for the restorative dentistry during the forecast owing to the factors such as rising demand for cosmetic dentistry, rising prevalence of tooth decay among the others.

These factors are expected to offer broad growth opportunities in the healthcare industry and this is expected to cause the demand for North America Restorative Dentistry Market in the market.

NORTH AMERICA RESTORATIVE DENTISTRY – MARKET SEGMENTATION

By Product

Restorative Materials Direct Restorative Material Amalgam Composites Glass Ionomers Other Direct Restorative Materials Indirect Restorative Materials Metal-Ceramic Ceramic Other Indirect Restorative Materials Biomaterials MTA Biodentine Etching and Bonding Agents/Adhesives Dental Impression Materials

Implants

Prosthetics

Restorative Equipment CAD/CAM Systems Handpieces Rotary Instruments Light Curing Equipment Casting Devices Mixing Devices Furnaces Articulating Equipment



By End User

Hospitals and Clinics

Dental Laboratories

Dental Schools and Research Institutes

By Geography

North America US Canada Mexico



Company Profiles

Danaher

3M

Dentsply Sirona

Ivoclar Vivadent AG

Ultradent Products Inc.

Institut Straumann AG

Zimmer Biomet

GC Corporation

Mitsui Chemicals, Inc.

VOCO GmbH

Brasseler USA

DiaDent Group

