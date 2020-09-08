The Canada contrast media injectors market is expected to reach US$ 99.0 Mn in 2027 from US$ 54.4 Mn in 2018. The market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 7.0% from 2019-2027.

The growth of the market is driven by the factors such as development in diagnostic imaging modalities and rising geriatric population coupled with increasing number of chronic diseases. However, the market is likely to get affected during the forecast period due to shortage of skilled professionals.

The Canada Contrast Media Injectors Market is growing along with the healthcare industry, but the market is likely to slow down its growth due to the shortage of skilled professionals, suggests the Business Market Insights report.

The Canada contrast media injectors market is segmented based on product and application. Among the product segment, the consumables segment is expected to grow at a significant rate of 7.4% during the forecast period. In addition, the segment is also anticipated to dominate the market by products during the year 2027, with a market share of around 64.8%

These factors are expected to offer broad growth opportunities in the healthcare industry and this is expected to cause the demand for Canada Contrast Media Injectors Market in the market.

CANADA CONTRAST MEDIA INJECTORS– MARKET SEGMENTATION

By Product

Injector Systems MRI Injector Systems CT Injector Systems Angiography Injector Systems

Consumables Injector Heads Single Head Injectors Dual Head Injectors Syringe less Injectors Tubing Syringes Other Consumables

Accessories

CANADA CONTRAST MEDIA INJECTORS – MARKET SEGMENTATION

By Application

Interventional Cardiology

Interventional Radiology

Radiology

Companies Mentioned

Bayer AG

Shenzhen Xinguan Electromechanical Co. Ltd.

Nemoto Kyorindo Co., Ltd.

APOLLO RT Co. Ltd.

General Electric

AngioDynamics

ulrich GmbH & Co.KG

Bracco Imaging S.p.A.

Guerbet SA

Sino Medical-Device Technology Co., Ltd.

Smiths Medical

Medical Systems

