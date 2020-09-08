The Asia Pacific cannabis testing market accounted to US$ 132.38 Mn in 2017 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 15.8% during the forecast period 2018 – 2025, to account to US$ 422.74 Mn by 2025.

The Asia Pacific cannabis testing market is expected to grow at highest rate during the forecast period owing to growing adoption of LIMS, and cannabis legalization for medical and recreational purpose in Asia Pacific region.

The Asia Pacific Cannabis Testing Market is growing along with the healthcare industry, but the market is likely to slow down its growth due to the shortage of skilled professionals, suggests the Business Market Insights report.

The growing advanced technology provide the best solutions to meet the current requirements and enables the system to be readily adapted based on the needs. The modern LIMS (Laboratory Information Management Systems) system are used to automatically registers and archives the results of laboratory work, to support people management & equipment and materials administration. Advancements including, macro level challenges to increase innovation, manage risk, improve governance, comply with regulatory requirements, and deliver quantifiable operational results, help pathology laboratories to meet the evolving demands of the modern pathology services in the region. The increasing adoption of LIMS technique helps to improve the transparency to lab work status, reducing the costs & improved efficiency, providing flexibility to accommodate new requirements and also help to improve quality & compliance. Penetration of information technology and increasing demand for data management and standardization is helping in growing the number of LIMS vendors in the market. The increasing demand for the LIMS in Asian market and R&D spends in the counties like China and India is growing that proportionally upsurge the market growth in the region.

CANNABIS TESTING – MARKET SEGMENTATION

By Type

Products

Software

By Service

Potency Testing

Terpene Profiling

Pesticide Screening

Residual Solvent Screening

Heavy Metal Testing

Microbial Analysis

By End User

Testing Laboratories

Drug Manufacturers

Research Institutes

By Geography

• Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Company Profiles

Agilent Technologies

PerkinElmer, Inc.

Shimadzu Corporation

SCIEX

Merck KGaA

Restek Corporation

Waters

CannaSafe Analytics

Accelerated Technology Laboratories, Inc.

Digipath Labs

