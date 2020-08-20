Global Photoresist Market

By Product (ARF Immersion Photoresist, ARF Dry Photoresist), Photoresist Ancillaries Type (Anti-reflective coatings, Remover), Application (Semiconductors, LCD, Printed Circuit Boards), and Region (North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, Rest of the World) Market Size, Status and Forecast to 2025

Market Analysis:

The global photoresist market was valued at USD 3.00 billion in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 5.18 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 5.6% from 2017 to 2025.

The Final Report will cover the impact analysis of COVID-19 on this industry:

Market Definition:

Photoresist is a light sensitive material that is used in processes such as photolithography and photoengraving. It protects the electronic equipment from the harmful UV rays. The demand for photoresist is expected to grow rapidly as they are majorly used in the manufacturing of consumer electronics. The growing demand for consumer electronics is expected to boost market growth.

Sample Infographics:

Market Dynamics:

1. Market Drivers

1.1 growing demand for semiconductors & ICs

1.2 Rise in demand for consumer electronics

2. Market Restraints

2.1 Limited demand for photoresist

2.2 High cost of manufacturing

Market Segmentation:

The global photoresist market is segmented on the basis of product, by type of photoresist ancillaries, application, and region.

1. Global Photoresist Market, by Product:

1.1 ARF Immersion Photoresist

1.2 ARF Dry Photoresist

1.3 KRF Photoresist

1.4 G-Line & I-Line Photoresist

2. Global Photoresist Ancillaries Market, by Type:

2.1 Anti-Reflective Coatings

2.2 Remover

2.3 Developer

2.4 OthersAdvertisement

3. Global Photoresist & Photoresist Ancillaries Market, by Application:

3.1 LCDs

3.2 Semiconductors & ICs

3.3 Printed Circuit Boards

3.4 Others

4. Global Photoresist Market, by Region:

4.1 North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

4.2 Europe (Germany, UK, France, Rest of Europe)

4.3 Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, Rest of Asia Pacific)

4.4 Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

4.5 Middle East & Africa

Competitive Landscape:

The major players in the market are as follows:

1. JSR Corporation

2. Tokyo Ohka Kogyo Co. Ltd.

3. Merck Az Electronics Materials

4. The DOW Chemical Company

5. Shin-Etsu Chemical Co. Ltd.

6. E. I. Du Pont De Nemours

7. Sumitomo Chemical Co., Ltd.

8. Allresist GmbH

9. Fujifilm Electronic Chemicals Co. Ltd.

10. Avantor Performance Materials, LLC

11. Microchemicals GmbH

These major players have adopted various organic as well as inorganic growth strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, and others to strengthen their position in this market.

RESEARCH METHODOLOGY:

Research study on the photoresist market was performed in five phases which include Secondary research, Primary research, subject matter expert advice, quality check and final review.

The market data was analyzed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models. Also market shares and key trends were taken into consideration while making the report. Apart from this, other data models include Vendor Positioning Grid, Market Time Line Analysis, Market Overview and Guide, Company Positioning Grid, Company Market Share Analysis, Standards of Measurement, Top to Bottom Analysis and Vendor Share Analysis.

To know more about the research methodology of verified market research and other aspects of the research study, kindly get in touch with our sales team.

