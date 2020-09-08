Global Plant Extracts Market Analysis

According to Verified Market Research, The Global Plant Extracts Market was valued at USD 36.5 billion in 2017 and is projected to reach USD 61.30 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 6.0% from 2018 to 2025.

What is Plant Extracts?

Plant extract is defined as the collection of essential crude mixtures obtained from extraction of different parts of plants, which is extracted by using solvent such as ethanol or water. These extracts comprises of various chemical compositions such as resin alcohols, starches, phlegmatics, carotenoids, hydrocarbon resins, gums and quinones. Plant extracts are used for various functionalities such as skin medicines, anti-irritants, wetting, anti-inflammatory, sterilizers, anti-infective and skin protection among others. These extracts have applications in different sector such as pharmaceuticals, food & beverages, cosmetics and others.

Global Plant Extracts Market Outlook

In the report, the market outlook section mainly encompasses fundamental dynamics of the market which include drivers, restraints, opportunities and challenges faced by the industry. Drivers and Restraints are intrinsic factors whereas opportunities and challenges are extrinsic factors of the market.

Growing demand for herbal medicine and homeopathy products, rising acceptance of plant extract based products as a result of increasing awareness and health concerns among consumers have been driving the global plant extract markets. On the other hand, availability of synthetic products might act as a restraint for the overall market.

Verified Market Research narrows down the available data using primary sources to validate the data and use it in compiling a full-fledged market research study. The report contains a quantitative and qualitative estimation of market elements which interests the client. The “Global Plant Extracts Market” is mainly bifurcated into sub-segments which can provide a classified data regarding latest trends in the market. This can be of a great use in gaining knowledge about the cutting-edge technologies in the market.

Global Plant Extracts Market Competitive Landscape

The “Global Plant Extracts Market” study report will provide a valuable insight with an emphasis on global market including some of the major players such as Organic Herb Inc, Plant Extracts International Inc, Network Nutrition, FT Technologies, Lehmann & Voss & Co. KG, Ingredia Nutritional, TimTec, Alkaloids Corporation, Herbal Extract Company, Nantong Sihai Plant Extracts Co., Ltd, Sigma-Aldrich Co. LLC, Phytovation Ltd, Kuber Impex Ltd, Qualiphar, Prinova Group, Indena, BerryPharma AG, Nutri-Pea Limited, Kangcare Bioindustry Co. Ltd, Naturex and so on.. Among others. Our market analysis also entails a section solely dedicated for such major players wherein our analysts provide an insight to the financial statements of all the major players, along with its product benchmarking and SWOT analysis. The competitive landscape section also includes key development strategies, market share and market ranking analysis of the above mentioned players globally.

Global Plant Extracts Market Segmentation, by Type

• Spices

o Coriander

o Pepper

o Fennel

o Others

• Essential Oils and Natural Extracts

o Eucalyptus Oil

o Mint Oil

o Citrus Oil

o Lavender Oil

o Others

• Flavors and Fragrances

o Clary Sage

o Lemon Balm

o Chamomile

o Baronia

o Others

• Phytomedicines and Herbal Extracts

o Echinacea

o Ginseng

o Chamomile

o Other Botanical Extracts

• Phytochemicals

o Phenolic Compunds

o Terpenes (Isoprenoids)

o Organosulfides

o Protein Inhibitors

o Other Organic Acids

• Others

Global Plant Extracts Market Segmentation, by Application

• Pharmaceuticals

• Food and Beverages

• Cosmetics

• Others

Global Plant Extracts Market Geographic Scope

• North America

o U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o UK

o France

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o China

o Japan

o India

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• Latin America

o Brazil

• Rest of the World

