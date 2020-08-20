The global Syn gas and Derivatives market was valued at 139296.07 MW Th in 2016 and is projected to reach 310113.26 MW Th by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 9.3% from 2017 to 2025.

Syngas is the basic building block of chemicals such as ammonia, methanol, oxo-chemicals and hydrogen. It is also used in the generation of electricity, gaseous fuels and liquid fuels. The power generated from these products is expected to gain utmost importance owing to rise in number of waste to energy facilities

The Final Report will cover the impact analysis of COVID-19 on this industry:

Sample Infographics:

Market Dynamics:

1. Market Drivers

1.1 Feedstock Flexibility for the Syngas Production Drives the Increasing Demand

1.2 Rising electricity consumption

2. Market Restraints

2.1 Considerable capital costs involved

Market Segmentation:

The global Syngas and Derivatives market is segmented on the feedstock, production technology, gasifier type, applicationand region.

1. By Application:

1.1 Chemicals

1.1.1 OXO Chemicals

1.1.2 Ammonia

1.1.3 Methanol

1.1.4 Dimethyl Ether

1.1.5 Hydrogen

1.1.6 N-butanol

1.2 Liquid Fuels

1.3 Power Generation

2. By Feedstock:

2.1 Coal

2.2 Petroleum

2.3 Natural Gas

2.4 Biomass/Waste

3. By Production Technology:

3.1 Partial Oxidation

3.2 Steam Reforming

3.3 Autothermal Reforming

3.4 Biomass Gasification

3.5 Combined or Two step reforming

4. By Gasifier Type:

4.1 Entrained Flow Gasifier

4.2 Fixed Bed Gasifier

4.3 Black Liquor Gasifier

4.4 Plasma Arc Gasifier

4.5 Fluidized Bed Gasifier

4.6 Advanced Coal Gasifier

4.7 Others

5. By Region:

5.1 North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

5.2 Europe (Germany, UK, France, Rest of Europe)

5.3 Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, Rest of Asia Pacific)

5.4 Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

5.5 Middle East & Africa

Competitive Landscape:

The major players in the market are as follows:

1. HaldorTopsoe A/S

2. KBR Inc.

3. Air Products and Chemicals

4. Air Liquide SA

5. Sasol Limited

6. Agrium Inc.

7. The Linde Group

8. Technip SA

9. Royal Dutch Shell PLC

10. Yara International ASA

11. General Electric Company

12. Linc Energy Ltd.

13. Siemens AG

14. The DOW Chemical Company

15. Methanex Corporation

These major players have adopted various organic as well as inorganic growth strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, and others to strengthen their position in this market.

RESEARCH METHODOLOGY OF VERIFIED MARKET INTELLIGENCE:

Research study on the Syngas and Derivatives market was performed in five phases which include Secondary research, Primary research, subject matter expert advice, quality check and final review.

The market data was analyzed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models. Also market shares and key trends were taken into consideration while making the report. Apart from this, other data models include Vendor Positioning Grid, Market Time Line Analysis, Market Overview and Guide, Company Positioning Grid, Company Market Share Analysis, Standards of Measurement, Top to Bottom Analysis and Vendor Share Analysis.

To know more about the Research Methodology of Verified Market Intelligence and other aspects of the research study, kindly get in touch with our sales team.

