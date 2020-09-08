According to the recent publication of Research Dive, the global market for gaming simulator is expected to register a revenue of $20,433.9 million by 2026, at a healthy CAGR of 22.1% during the analysis period.

The outbreak of COVID-19 has made a major impact on the growth of the global gaming simulator market. The growth of the global market is driven by the growing popularity of simulators system-based game zones, worldwide. Though the industries across the globe are shut down in order to curb the bad impact of the COVID-19 crisis, only the hardware manufacturing field of the gaming industry is severely impacted. Contrary to this, the massive increase in video gaming usage in the pandemic situation is expected to drive the global market. For example, as per the recent publication of Verizon, in the U.S., video game usage has reached up to 75% since the quarantine situation. In addition, the majority of countries around the globe have imposed lockdown. Therefore, many global leaders of the gaming industry are concentrating on game launching and technological innovation.

Check out How COVID-19 impact on the Gaming Simulator Market. Click here to Connect with Analyst @ https://www.researchdive.com/covid-19-insights/210/global-gaming-simulator-market#myQueryForm

During this chaotic situation, we are helping our clients in understanding the impact of COVID-19 on the Global Gaming simulator. Our report includes:

Technological Impact

Social Impact

Investment Opportunity Analysis

Pre- & Post-COVID Market Scenario

Infrastructure Analysis

Supply Side & Demand Side Impact

The segmentation of the market has been done based on the component, end-use industry, type, and region. The report provides detailed information on drivers, opportunities, restraints, segments, and industry leaders of the global market.

Factors Affecting the Market Growth

As per our analyst estimates, the growth of the gloal market for gaming simulator is mainly attributed to the increasing adoption of virtual reality technology and the rising number of gaming zones. On the other hand, low product penetration in developing economies will obstruct the global gaming simulator market growth.

Check out How market size for the residential segment accounted for $9,808.3 million in 2026 @ https://www.researchdive.com/covid-19-insights/210/global-gaming-simulator-market

Software segment will be the Most lucrative

Based on the component, the global gaming simulator market is classified into Software, Hardware. The software market valued at $9,808.3 million in 2026 and is projected to increase at 23.0%, during the analysis period.

Shooting segment of the global simulator market will have Huge growth during the projected period

Based on type, the global market is mainly categorized into fighting, shooting, and racing. The shooting segment accounted for $5,844.1 million in 2026 and is expected to register a CAGR of 22.4% during the projected period. The growth is mainly attributed to the availability of popular FPS (first-person shooting) gaming platform.

The residential segment will have the fastest growth in the global market

Depending on the end-use industry, the global market is divided into commercial and residential segments. The residential segment valued at $9,808.3 million in 2026 and is projected to grow at a 24.5% CAGR, over the analysis period; this is majorly because market players for the gaming simulator market are focusing highly on the improvement in the quality of graphic coupled with the increase in the attractiveness of interface.

Geographical Analysis and Major Market Players

Based on the region, the global gaming simulator market is classified into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and LAMEA. The Asia-Pacific gaming simulator market valued at $5,374.1 million in 2026 and is expected to rise at a CAGR of 22.8% during the projected period. Rising adoption of affordable gaming services with Virtual Reality(VR), Augmented Reality(AR), Mixed Reality(MR/XR) significantly in South Korea, Japan, and China. The leading ventures of the global gaming simulator market consist of CXC Simulators, D-BOX TECHNOLOGIES INC., Villers Enterprises Ltd, Eleetus., Vesaro, Hammacher Schlemmer & Company, Inc., Playseat B.V., Sony Interactive Entertainment Inc., RSEAT Ltd, and AeonSim.

About Us:

Research Dive is a market research firm based in Pune, India. Maintaining the integrity and authenticity of the services, the firm provides the services that are solely based on its exclusive data model, compelled by the 360-degree research methodology, which guarantees comprehensive and accurate analysis. With unprecedented access to several paid data resources, team of expert researchers, and strict work ethic, the firm offers insights that are extremely precise and reliable. Scrutinizing relevant news releases, government publications, decades of trade data, and technical & white papers, Research dive deliver the required services to its clients well within the required timeframe. Its expertise is focused on examining niche markets, targeting its major driving factors, and spotting threatening hindrances. Complementarily, it also has a seamless collaboration with the major industry aficionado that further offers its research an edge.

Contact us:

Mr. Abhishek Paliwal

Research Dive

30 Wall St. 8th Floor, New York

NY 10005 (P)

+ 91 (788) 802-9103 (India)

+1 (917) 444-1262 (US)

Toll Free: +1-888-961-4454

E-mail: [email protected]

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/research-dive/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/ResearchDive

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Research-Dive-1385542314927521

Blog: https://www.researchdive.com/blog

Follow us: https://marketinsightinformation.blogspot.com/